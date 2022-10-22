Wick reach Scottish Cup third round with Benburb success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Wick reach Scottish Cup third round with Benburb success

By Callum Law
October 22, 2022, 4:49 pm
Wick defender Joe Anderson wins a header
Wick defender Joe Anderson wins a header

Wick Academy reached the Scottish Cup third round for the fourth time in their history with an excellent 2-0 win against Benburb at Harmsworth Park.

The Breedon Highland League side had to absorb some pressure against the visitors from the West of Scotland League First Division.

But the Scorries defended resolutely and goalkeeper Graeme Williamson was in fine form when called upon. Sean Campbell’s first half strike and Gordon MacNab’s late second earned victory for the Caithness club.

The draw for the third round of the Scottish Cup is at 4pm on Monday and Wick will be in the hat alongside sides from the Championship.

On the three previous occasions Academy have reached round three they’ve bowed out, but on this evidence with a favourable draw they’re capable of making history and reaching the fourth round for the first time.

Early chances

Playing up the slope in the first half with tricky underfoot conditions Wick had to weather some early pressure.

In the third minute Jack Purdue’s cross from the right was headed home by Aaron Black, but the striker was flagged offside to the relief of the home supporters.

At the other end Sean Campbell found some space on the right side of the area but his shot was deflected into the arms of goalkeeper Cameron Powell.

Benburb produced some slick play and one move in the 13th minute resulted in Declan McDonald getting clear on the left, but Scorries goalkeeper Williamson made a good block.

Then in the 27th minute Wick took the lead. Ross Allan’s terrific diagonal pass from the left found Sean Campbell on the right side of the box and he fired a terrific first time finish into the net from 12 yards.

Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson

The visitors came close to an equaliser seven minutes later when McDonald found space on the right side of the box.

However, with Black waiting in the middle for a cutback McDonald shot beyond the far post.

On the stroke of half-time Academy were millimetres away from doubling their lead.

Jack Halliday embarked on a magnificent 50-yard charge upfield before teeing up Mark Macadie on the 18-yard line, but his curling effort crashed back off the face of the right post.

Scorries ahead

Five minutes into the second period Richard Macadie’s reverse pass released Campbell on the right side of the area, but his shot was easy for goalkeeper Powell.

On 56 minutes Black curled a free-kick wide from the edge of the area as Benburb probed for an equaliser.

Two minutes later McDonald got the better of Joe Anderson and rolled the ball into Black, but with only Williamson to beat he fired against the custodian.

Playing down the slope in the second period Wick were having some joy on the counter-attacks, particularly when Halliday drove from midfield, but the final pass was letting them down.

But with a single goal lead Benburb were always in the tie and in the 75th minute they ought to have equalised.

Purdue’s corner broke for Lewis Lovering at the back post, but from inside the six-yard box he scuffed his shot straight at Williamson.

Moments later Purdue’s strike from the left angle of the dropped just beyond the far post.

But with seven minutes remaining Wick secured their place in the third round with the crucial second goal.

Halliday got his head to Benburb’s attempted clearance on the edge of the area and sub MacNab – who was making his first appearance following a knee injury – got to the ball first on the left side of the area.

MacNab calmly cut on to his right foot before picking out the top right corner with his finish.

Two minutes from time Benburb’s miserable day was complete when McDonald was red carded by referee Calum Haswell having appeared to kick out at Sean Munro off the ball.

