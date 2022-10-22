Wick reach Scottish Cup third round with Benburb success

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wick Academy reached the Scottish Cup third round for the fourth time in their history with an excellent 2-0 win against Benburb at Harmsworth Park.

The Breedon Highland League side had to absorb some pressure against the visitors from the West of Scotland League First Division.

But the Scorries defended resolutely and goalkeeper Graeme Williamson was in fine form when called upon. Sean Campbell’s first half strike and Gordon MacNab’s late second earned victory for the Caithness club.

The draw for the third round of the Scottish Cup is at 4pm on Monday and Wick will be in the hat alongside sides from the Championship.

On the three previous occasions Academy have reached round three they’ve bowed out, but on this evidence with a favourable draw they’re capable of making history and reaching the fourth round for the first time.

Early chances

Playing up the slope in the first half with tricky underfoot conditions Wick had to weather some early pressure.

In the third minute Jack Purdue’s cross from the right was headed home by Aaron Black, but the striker was flagged offside to the relief of the home supporters.

At the other end Sean Campbell found some space on the right side of the area but his shot was deflected into the arms of goalkeeper Cameron Powell.

Benburb produced some slick play and one move in the 13th minute resulted in Declan McDonald getting clear on the left, but Scorries goalkeeper Williamson made a good block.

Then in the 27th minute Wick took the lead. Ross Allan’s terrific diagonal pass from the left found Sean Campbell on the right side of the box and he fired a terrific first time finish into the net from 12 yards.

The visitors came close to an equaliser seven minutes later when McDonald found space on the right side of the box.

However, with Black waiting in the middle for a cutback McDonald shot beyond the far post.

On the stroke of half-time Academy were millimetres away from doubling their lead.

Jack Halliday embarked on a magnificent 50-yard charge upfield before teeing up Mark Macadie on the 18-yard line, but his curling effort crashed back off the face of the right post.

Scorries ahead

Five minutes into the second period Richard Macadie’s reverse pass released Campbell on the right side of the area, but his shot was easy for goalkeeper Powell.

On 56 minutes Black curled a free-kick wide from the edge of the area as Benburb probed for an equaliser.

Two minutes later McDonald got the better of Joe Anderson and rolled the ball into Black, but with only Williamson to beat he fired against the custodian.

Playing down the slope in the second period Wick were having some joy on the counter-attacks, particularly when Halliday drove from midfield, but the final pass was letting them down.

But with a single goal lead Benburb were always in the tie and in the 75th minute they ought to have equalised.

26 minutes – goal for Wick Academy, Sean Campbell. Wafc 1 Bfc 0. pic.twitter.com/BB1srPbKce — Wick Academy FC (@WickAcademyFC) October 22, 2022

Purdue’s corner broke for Lewis Lovering at the back post, but from inside the six-yard box he scuffed his shot straight at Williamson.

Moments later Purdue’s strike from the left angle of the dropped just beyond the far post.

But with seven minutes remaining Wick secured their place in the third round with the crucial second goal.

Halliday got his head to Benburb’s attempted clearance on the edge of the area and sub MacNab – who was making his first appearance following a knee injury – got to the ball first on the left side of the area.

MacNab calmly cut on to his right foot before picking out the top right corner with his finish.

Two minutes from time Benburb’s miserable day was complete when McDonald was red carded by referee Calum Haswell having appeared to kick out at Sean Munro off the ball.