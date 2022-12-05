‘I’m very lucky’ – Fraserburgh’s Bryan Hay reflects on his testimonial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

‘I’m very lucky’ – Fraserburgh’s Bryan Hay reflects on his testimonial

By Callum Law
December 5, 2022, 5:00 pm
Fraserburgh's Bryan Hay celebrated his testimonial with a game against St Johnstone
Fraserburgh's Bryan Hay celebrated his testimonial with a game against St Johnstone

Fraserburgh stalwart Bryan Hay has no intention of slowing down after celebrating his testimonial.

The Broch defender brought the curtain down on his programme of events with a 2-1 win against St Johnstone at Bellslea on Sunday.

Hay has made 495 appearances for Fraserburgh since his debut in December 2006 and hopes to rack up a few more.

The 33-year-old said: “I’m not finished yet, although after performances like Saturday at Keith (2-2 draw) the manager might say different.

“But hopefully I’ve got a few more years left in me. It’s a special club to be involved with and I’m not ready to leave yet.

“But if there are young lads that come along and take my place, that’s great.

“Jamie McLellan came on against St Johnstone and was great, Kyle Wood is pushing for involvement with the first-team, so if they take my place happy days.

“You want young lads coming through and stepping up, but hopefully they give me another year or two yet.”

Thanks to Saints and supporters

Hay was quick to praise St Johnstone for sending a team which included first-teamers Callum Booth, Ryan McGowan, Alex Mitchell, John Mahon, Melker Hallberg and Cammy MacPherson to Bellslea.

Also hailing Fraserburgh’s fans for attending the fixture, he added: “It was a bit surreal, but overall it was a great day and I loved every minute of it.

“It was brilliant and the boys played really well. Mark (Cowie, manager) said: ‘go out and give it your all for Hayser’, and they certainly did!

“It was great of St Johnstone to come up and play us and it was a good side they put out.

“It was a really good turnout from the supporters. People might have had the kirk to go to or Christmas shopping to do.

Bryan Hay pictured in action for Fraserburgh against Kilmarnock earlier this season

“But they came down and supported me, which was great. I’m a local loon and it’s always good to see local folk turning out to support.

“If I wasn’t playing I’d be down at Bellslea watching – I’ve been involved with the club for so long, it’s second nature really.

“I enjoy helping with some of the kids coaching and it’s always good interacting with the crowd and catching up with the same old faces on matchday.

“It’s a special club to be involved with and I’m very lucky they gave me a testimonial.

“You get paid to do something you love and then they’ve given me a testimonial as well, I can’t quite believe it really.”

Goals from Ryan Sargent and Sean Butcher gave Fraserburgh a win against Saints.

 

Hay was also able to include brother Neil, who plays for Junior club Fraserburgh United, and former team-mate and Deveronvale player-coach Grant Noble in his squad.

He said: “Getting the win rounded off the day really. You don’t really expect to get anything in that sort of game.

“It was great to have my brother Neil playing and he made a goal-saving tackle at the end as well.

“Grant also came back and played and it was great to have him involved.”

