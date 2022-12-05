‘I’m very lucky’ – Fraserburgh’s Bryan Hay reflects on his testimonial

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh stalwart Bryan Hay has no intention of slowing down after celebrating his testimonial.

The Broch defender brought the curtain down on his programme of events with a 2-1 win against St Johnstone at Bellslea on Sunday.

Hay has made 495 appearances for Fraserburgh since his debut in December 2006 and hopes to rack up a few more.

The 33-year-old said: “I’m not finished yet, although after performances like Saturday at Keith (2-2 draw) the manager might say different.

“But hopefully I’ve got a few more years left in me. It’s a special club to be involved with and I’m not ready to leave yet.

“But if there are young lads that come along and take my place, that’s great.

“Jamie McLellan came on against St Johnstone and was great, Kyle Wood is pushing for involvement with the first-team, so if they take my place happy days.

“You want young lads coming through and stepping up, but hopefully they give me another year or two yet.”

Thanks to Saints and supporters

Hay was quick to praise St Johnstone for sending a team which included first-teamers Callum Booth, Ryan McGowan, Alex Mitchell, John Mahon, Melker Hallberg and Cammy MacPherson to Bellslea.

Also hailing Fraserburgh’s fans for attending the fixture, he added: “It was a bit surreal, but overall it was a great day and I loved every minute of it.

“It was brilliant and the boys played really well. Mark (Cowie, manager) said: ‘go out and give it your all for Hayser’, and they certainly did!

“It was great of St Johnstone to come up and play us and it was a good side they put out.

“It was a really good turnout from the supporters. People might have had the kirk to go to or Christmas shopping to do.

“But they came down and supported me, which was great. I’m a local loon and it’s always good to see local folk turning out to support.

“If I wasn’t playing I’d be down at Bellslea watching – I’ve been involved with the club for so long, it’s second nature really.

“I enjoy helping with some of the kids coaching and it’s always good interacting with the crowd and catching up with the same old faces on matchday.

“It’s a special club to be involved with and I’m very lucky they gave me a testimonial.

“You get paid to do something you love and then they’ve given me a testimonial as well, I can’t quite believe it really.”

Goals from Ryan Sargent and Sean Butcher gave Fraserburgh a win against Saints.

Hay was also able to include brother Neil, who plays for Junior club Fraserburgh United, and former team-mate and Deveronvale player-coach Grant Noble in his squad.

He said: “Getting the win rounded off the day really. You don’t really expect to get anything in that sort of game.

“It was great to have my brother Neil playing and he made a goal-saving tackle at the end as well.

“Grant also came back and played and it was great to have him involved.”