Fresh injury concern for Brora Rangers’ James Wallace

By Callum Law
December 14, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 14, 2022, 7:29 am
Brora Rangers' James Wallace, left, has suffered a setback after returning from a cruciate ligament injury


Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell has revealed James Wallace has suffered a fresh injury setback.

The striker returned to action last month following more than a year on the sidelines with a cruciate ligament injury.

But unfortunately Wallace, 22, picked up a fresh injury in training.

Boss Campbell said: “It seems like James has damaged his cruciate again.

“He had the all-clear to be back training and playing again.

“He’d been training for a few weeks and he went to go and pressure someone and he slipped slightly and his knee locked.

“He knew straight away that it wasn’t great. We got him scanned and that showed there could be some kind of injury to the cruciate.

“James has been to see a knee specialist and we’re waiting to hear back on what he thinks the next steps are.

“It’s tough for James – a long-term injury can be hard mentally on a player. He’s a young boy as well.

“The club have been great they supported him all the way through and the operation was done privately.

“It’s one of those things you need a little bit of luck coming back and James hasn’t had that.

“As the manager, I would like to think we’ll support him as best we can as a club.”

Postponements not ideal

Brora have been out of action the last two weekends.

Saturday’s trip to Banks o’ Dee was postponed due to the wintery weather while their scheduled opponents seven days earlier, Lossiemouth, were in GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup action.

The plunge in temperatures and snow make it look increasingly likely this weekend’s fixture against Rothes at Dudgeon Park will also be postponed.

Campbell admits his players losing match sharpness is a concern for when they do return to action.

He added: “It’s difficult – the whole aim of players training is gearing towards the game on a Saturday.




“It’s frustrating when you get the shout the game is off. The boys want to play and then you have to go and try to arrange things to keep the fitness levels up and keep the players ticking over.

“Every week you want the games to be on, you don’t want a number of weeks without a game.

“It can become a problem and you don’t want to be playing catch-up.

“The forecast isn’t looking great for this week, but you’ve got to be optimistic, although it doesn’t look great for Saturday.”

