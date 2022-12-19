Manager Joe Russell sad to be leaving Lossiemouth but believes time is right for a change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Manager Joe Russell sad to be leaving Lossiemouth but believes time is right for a change

By Callum Law
December 19, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 20, 2022, 12:28 pm
Joe Russell resigned after four-and-a-half years as Lossiemouth manager

Joe Russell admits he’s sad to be leaving Lossiemouth – but believes the time is right for someone else to take charge of the Coasters.

Russell has been manager at Grant Park since June 2018 and has rebuilt the Lossie squad with a number of young players.

The Coasters finished 15th in the Breedon Highland League last term and are currently 14th this campaign, but haven’t won since October 8.

Reflecting on his decision to resign, Russell said: “There’s no tales to be told or any big fall-out.

“It’s one of those things where everyone gets to the end of their time and I think I’ve reached that point.

“We’re close and I understand why people are frustrated because they want us to be doing better.

“We all want to be better and winning games rather than losing by the odd goal as we have been.

“I think we’ll get to that next level, but I just wish it was happening already.

“But it hasn’t happened and I take the blame for that and it’s time for me to go.

“Hopefully whoever takes it on, they can add that extra bit which helps the boys get over the line.

“I am sad to be leaving. It’s been a difficult decision to make, but I feel it’s the right one at the right time.

“I would rather go on my terms than somebody else’s terms – it’s hard to explain, but I just felt it was time.

“If the club can kick on it’ll justify my decision and I’ll be really pleased for them. I’m going to Forres on Friday night to watch them.

“There’s no bitterness involved from my point of view. The club is in a better place than when we started I think.”

Russell proud of progress

Russell admits resigning has been in his thoughts in recent weeks.

He added: “I was thinking about it a couple of weeks ago, but then you go to training and you see the work the boys are putting in, then you go to games and you see them competing, and you think: ‘I’ll keep going.’

“But at the weekend I thought this was the time to do it.

“I’m pleased with the progress we made – it wasn’t just me, there was a whole team of us who worked together.

“We had to take a fair bit of flak when we brought through the youths to start with. We knew it was a four or five-year project.

“Covid delayed things a bit as well, but I think just now we were on track.

“At the start we knew we’d get some hidings and we got a few of them, which I can’t shy away from.

“But we managed to get the scorelines down and now we’re competing and winning, while sometimes we’ve been unlucky to lose, and on other occasions we haven’t been good enough.

Lossiemouth in action against Nairn County. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“I would like to thank the Lossiemouth supporters for their backing over the last few years.

“It’s not been an easy watch for them at times. I remember in my second game, we were up at Wick and were 8-0 down at half-time.

“It wasn’t an easy time for the club and for the supporters. We had a young team up against some really good, experienced players at Wick and it was an eye-opener.

“But even at that early stage we didn’t concede in the second half and I knew then there was something there.

“The supporters have always stuck with us and I’ve always been grateful for their support, because it’s been tremendous.”

Campbells set to take interim charge

It ix understood coach Joe Lasley has also resigned, but Russell’s assistant Ian Campbell and coach Scott Campbell are set to remain and take the team against Forres Mechanics on Friday.

Lossie chairman Alan McIntosh said: “We’re not going to rush into anything, I’ve already had people on wanting the job, but we won’t rush into anything.

New Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh.

“Joe’s done his best – when he came in there were hardly any players. He took eight up from the under-20s and has brought them on.

“The team has improved immensely from what we had, but sometimes you feel you’ve taken things as far as you can.”

