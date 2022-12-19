Joe Russell resigns as Lossiemouth manager

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Joe Russell has stepped down as manager of Breedon Highland League club Lossiemouth.

He took charge of the Coasters in June 2018 and during his four-and-a-half year stint at Grant Park has rebuild the squad bringing through a number of players from the youth ranks.

In Russell’s first full season in charge Lossie finished 17th, the next two campaigns were cut short by Covid-19, but last term he led the Moray side to 15th, while this term they are currently 14th in the table this season.

A Lossiemouth statement read: “Lossiemouth Football Club has today reluctantly accepted the resignation of manager Joe Russell.

“In charge since June 2018, Joe took command of a promising young squad and set about improving Lossie’s position in the table and restoring confidence amongst both the playing staff and the support.

“Everyone at the club would like to thank Joe most sincerely for his considerable efforts and wish him and his family all the best for the future.

“Lossiemouth Football Club will take time to decide upon the appropriate course of action following Joe’s departure and will make an announcement in the near future with regards to a successor.”