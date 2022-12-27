Steven Mackay aims to keep up Nairn County’s recent momentum in derby visit of Clachnacuddin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Steven Mackay aims to keep up Nairn County’s recent momentum in derby visit of Clachnacuddin

By Andy Skinner
December 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 27, 2022, 7:42 am
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.

Nairn County manager Steven Mackay is relishing the chance to keep his side’s recent run going in Tuesday’s derby match against Clachnacuddin.

County have not lost in their last six league fixtures, but have faced disruption to their recent schedule due to the weather.

Nairn’s only game to go ahead since a victory over Forres Mechanics on November 26 was the 1-1 December 10 draw at home to Formartine United.

They will be boosted for the Station Park encounter with Clach by the return of Conor Gethins from suspension, while fellow forward Scott Davidson is also back in contention after being sidelined through injury.

Boss Mackay, who took the Wee County helm at the start of October and has them up to 10th in the table, is eager to keep up his side’s points haul over the coming weeks.

He said: “It has been a bit stop-start for us over the last four weeks or so.

“We have not really managed to get much of a rhythm after the win over Forres Mechanics on November 26. We always want to keep that momentum building and get into a run of games.

Scott Davidson is back in contention for Nairn County.

“With the way the weather has panned out, we haven’t really managed to do that.

“The response from the boys has been excellent, both in terms of their application in buying into what we are doing, but equally on the pitch in terms of performances and results.

“We are on a little bit of a run, which we will be looking to maintain over the next couple of games, albeit Clach will have something to say about that I’m sure.

“I really enjoyed the Clach games when I was at Nairn (as a player) and it’s been a long time since I’ve been involved in one, so I’m very much looking forward to it.”

Lilywhites returning to action

Clach have faced an even longer lay-off, having not played since a 4-2 defeat to Brora Rangers on November 26.

Lilywhites boss Jordan MacDonald hopes his 16th-placed side can rise to the derby occasion.

He added: “Nairn are full of confidence at the moment. They’re fit as well and they’ll look to come after us.

“They’ve had some good results, but we’ve got nothing to be afraid of.

“People know the way I play and I’m not going to change that, but we need to match Nairn’s work-rate and desire all over the park.

“We’re looking to forward to it. We’re desperate to get back to playing because there’s only so much you can do in training.

Clachnacuddin boss Jordan MacDonald.

“It’s a derby game so it shouldn’t take us any time to get into it – we should be right up for it.”

Scorries aiming to end Brora hoodoo

Wick Academy boss Gary Manson is eager to end a 10-year wait to record a league win over Brora Rangers when the two sides meet at Harmworth Park on Tuesday.

Manson said: “More often than not whoever has the better players wins the games.

“Over the last 10 years or so, Brora have been very well-resourced and have had good teams.

Wick Academy manager Gary Manson.

“It’s not just us that have a bad record against them. It’s the same for a lot of teams.

“But things will turn in one of these games – we’ve been close recently with last-minute goals denying us a win.

“We haven’t been getting blown away 6-0 or 7-0. The games in the last couple of years have been very competitive.

“If we could manage to get a win that would give the fans something to cheer.”

Brora boss Craig Campbell, whose third-placed side are seven points behind leaders Brechin City, expects to be put to the test in Caithness against a Wick team sitting 13th.

He said: “It is always a tough test against Wick, albeit we’ve had a good record against them in recent times which we’d like to continue.

Brora manager Craig Campbell.

“A derby over the festive period is always a tricky tie.

“Every game is important, especially over this period when you can get some strange results.

“It’s vitally important we focus on ourselves and take care of each game as it comes and try to stay on the tails of Brechin and Buckie as long as possible and, as the season progresses, you could have some big games going forward.”

Jags out for revenge at Rothes

Elsewhere today, eighth-placed Rothes host bottom side Strathspey Thistle at Mackessack Park.

The first festive fixture between the two sides was brought forward to December 2, when Ross Jack’s men triumphed 7-0 at Seafield Park.

