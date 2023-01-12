‘He’s one of the best natural finishers I’ve seen’ – Striker Michael Dangana returns to Huntly

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huntly manager Allan Hale is pleased to welcome Michael Dangana back to the club.

The 19-year-old striker has rejoined the Black and Golds until the end of the season.

Dangana made 30 appearances and scored four goals for the Christie Park club last term, but left in the summer to join Finnish side Norrvalla Idrottsforening.

However, having returned to the north-east the former Aberdeen youth prospect has signed for Huntly and could feature in tomorrow’s Breedon Highland League clash against Formartine United.

Boss Hale said: “We lost Michael at a bad time because in the last seven or eight games of last season I thought he was outstanding.

“He struggled to adapt initially coming from Aberdeen to the Highland League and he took time to settle and produce consistent performances.

“But he works hard and you’ve got to show you’re adaptable and able to play in a different environment from academy football.

“He was looking sharp at the end of last season and then the opportunity came up to go Finland for three months.

“He’s been back training with us since the end of October but hasn’t been able to play until now.

“It will take a bit of time to build up that match sharpness, but he’s got that game intelligence.

“He’s good in wide areas with pace and coming inside, he’s naturally one of the best finishers I’ve seen.

“He’s got the ability to change games in the final third and I’m delighted we’ve got him back.

“Hopefully Michael can have a good second half of the season.”

Charitable link up

Meanwhile, Huntly and sponsors Caledonian Logistics have announced a link-up with local charity Gordon Rural Action.

The Black and Golds and Caledonian will make a regular donation to the charity, which aims to improve the quality of life for individuals in the community through a range of services and support.

Black and Golds chairman Gordon Carter added: “As a socially responsible part of the community we appreciate it’s a difficult time.

“We considered doing a collection for the foodbank but speaking to Alex Hayes (owner and chief executive) of our main sponsor who is based in Derbyshire and he already supports foodbanks and organisations down there which are similar to Gordon Rural Action.

“He came up with idea of Caledonian Logistics in cooperation with Huntly Football Club making a monthly donation to Gordon Rural Action.

“They know where best to spend the money to help people whether it’s the baby bank, the foodbank or wherever.

“So there’s going to be a standing order from Caledonian Logistics and Huntly FC. Alex is the energy behind it and it was his idea.

“We’ve helped facilitate it because we want the club to be seen to be community responsible because we recognise people are struggling.

“People are struggling to put food on the table which is a serious problem.”