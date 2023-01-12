‘He’s one of the best natural finishers I’ve seen’ – Striker Michael Dangana returns to Huntly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘He’s one of the best natural finishers I’ve seen’ – Striker Michael Dangana returns to Huntly

By Callum Law
January 12, 2023, 5:00 pm
Michael Dangana, centre, in black and gold has returned to Huntly
Huntly manager Allan Hale is pleased to welcome Michael Dangana back to the club.

The 19-year-old striker has rejoined the Black and Golds until the end of the season.

Dangana made 30 appearances and scored four goals for the Christie Park club last term, but left in the summer to join Finnish side Norrvalla Idrottsforening.

However, having returned to the north-east the former Aberdeen youth prospect has signed for Huntly and could feature in tomorrow’s Breedon Highland League clash against Formartine United.

Boss Hale said: “We lost Michael at a bad time because in the last seven or eight games of last season I thought he was outstanding.

“He struggled to adapt initially coming from Aberdeen to the Highland League and he took time to settle and produce consistent performances.

“But he works hard and you’ve got to show you’re adaptable and able to play in a different environment from academy football.

“He was looking sharp at the end of last season and then the opportunity came up to go Finland for three months.

Huntly manager Allan Hale is pleased to have re-signed Michael Dangana

“He’s been back training with us since the end of October but hasn’t been able to play until now.

“It will take a bit of time to build up that match sharpness, but he’s got that game intelligence.

“He’s good in wide areas with pace and coming inside, he’s naturally one of the best finishers I’ve seen.

“He’s got the ability to change games in the final third and I’m delighted we’ve got him back.

“Hopefully Michael can have a good second half of the season.”

Charitable link up

Meanwhile, Huntly and sponsors Caledonian Logistics have announced a link-up with local charity Gordon Rural Action.

The Black and Golds and Caledonian will make a regular donation to the charity, which aims to improve the quality of life for individuals in the community through a range of services and support.

Black and Golds chairman Gordon Carter added: “As a socially responsible part of the community we appreciate it’s a difficult time.

“We considered doing a collection for the foodbank but speaking to Alex Hayes (owner and chief executive) of our main sponsor who is based in Derbyshire and he already supports foodbanks and organisations down there which are similar to Gordon Rural Action.

“He came up with idea of Caledonian Logistics in cooperation with Huntly Football Club making a monthly donation to Gordon Rural Action.

“They know where best to spend the money to help people whether it’s the baby bank, the foodbank or wherever.

“So there’s going to be a standing order from Caledonian Logistics and Huntly FC. Alex is the energy behind it and it was his idea.

“We’ve helped facilitate it because we want the club to be seen to be community responsible because we recognise people are struggling.

“People are struggling to put food on the table which is a serious problem.”

