Highland League: ‘Season’s best’ from Wick at Clach; Brora Rangers hammer Forres Mechanics

By Reporter
January 16, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 16, 2023, 9:17 am
Wick Academy boss Gary Manson. Image: Jasperimage
Wick Academy boss Gary Manson. Image: Jasperimage

Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson was delighted his side found the killer touch in front of goal in beating Clachnacuddin 3-1 away at Grant Street Park.

Jack Henry bagged a first half double either side of a Jamie Flett strike to give the Scorries a three-goal lead at the break, with the Lilywhites’ consolation coming eight minutes from time.

A thrilled Manson said: “Before the game, I said to the boys: ‘when we get the chances, we need to be clinical and take them, because we have not being doing that this season.’

‘Overall, I’m delighted’

“Our showing in the first half is as good as we’ve been all season. We didn’t look like conceding.

“It was a really good first half and it was good game management in the second half. We didn’t need to go chasing any more goals. We did what we had to do and saw the game out.

“Overall, I’m delighted. Each player in that dressing room can be really proud of themselves.”

Wick Academy’s Jack Henry. Image: Jasperimage

Home side Clach had the first effort on goal in the third minute when Alasdair Gillies fired a low drive just past the right-hand post.

Clach had their opponents pinned down in the opening spell, but they failed to test James More in the Wick goal.

Wick then took the lead in the 15th minute. An Alisdair Riddle back pass was pounced on by Henry, who nicked the ball off keeper Martin MacKinnon and rolled it into the empty net.

It got worse for Clach in the 20th minute when Flett raced through on goal to score while the defence waited for an offside flag which never came.

Clach’s best chance to get on the scoresheet in the opening period came in the 40th minute when Martin Callum found James Anderson at the back post, but the striker’s header flew just over.

Wick looked dangerous every time they went forward, though, and, on the stroke of half time, another defensive error left Henry with a simple tap-in for his second of the afternoon.

Clach had the better of the second half, but rarely threatened More’s goal.

Hennem played big part

Harry Hennem, the Caley Thistle loanee who had previously turned out for Wick this season, came on just after the hour mark.

And the youngster played a big part in Clach’s goal in the 82nd minute, playing the ball out to fellow sub Blair Lawrie, who in turn crossed for Anderson to head past More.

Clach manager Jordan MacDonald was left frustrated with his side’s display, and said: “It’s three mistakes and Wick punished us.

“We had plenty of chances and had all of the ball in the second half – Wick couldn’t get out.

“But basic mistakes cost us. It’s been the story of our season.”

Commenting on Wick’s second goal, he added: “It was miles offside. Everyone in the ground knew it was offside, but that’s not what lost us the game.”

One piece of good news for Clach was the signing of defender Harry Nicolson, which was announced after the game.

The 21-year-old former Inverness Caley Thistle player spent last season on loan with the Lilywhites, and returns to Grant Street Park following a spell with Irish side Finn Harps.

Clach keeper MacKinnon and defender Gary Warren, the former Caley Thistle captain, have also extended their deals with the Lilywhites.

Brora scored ‘every time they went forward’ in routing Forres

Brora Rangers highlighted their title credentials with a thumping 8-0 victory against Forres Mechanics.

Three goals in the first period were added to by five in the second to see a ruthless and brutally-efficient Brora to their second successive 8-0 win at Mosset Park.

Andrew Macrae, left, and Jordan MacRae were both on the scoresheet for Brora. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The result leaves them seven points behind Brechin City – whose game v Fraserburgh was rained off on Saturday – with a game in hand, while they are nine points off new leaders Buckie Thistle, having played three games fewer than the Jags.

Brora interim boss Stuart Golabek said: “We scored some really good goals and, most importantly for everyone, kept a clean sheet.

“When you look from middle to front, we have guys that will score goals for us.

“If we can keep the back door closed then we’ll be in a nice position at the end of the season hopefully.”

Brora took the lead on 13 minutes when Andy Macrae reached the byline and cut back for Tony Dingwall to knock home from six yards.

Forres had a chance to level when Callum Johnston’s first time hit was denied by the feet of visiting keeper Logan Ross.

Brora then doubled their advantage on 29 minutes when Dingwall’s shot from the edge of the box deflected into the path of Macrae, who made no mistake from eight yards.

Three minutes later and the game was out of sight for Forres when a corner to the edge of the box found Max Ewan, who hammered home brilliantly for 3-0.

It was almost four when Connall Ewan’s mistake allowed Jordan MacRae in, but the Brora striker’s shot from 20 yards was easily saved by Stuart Knight.

Forres’ Ben Barron had the ball in the Brora net before the break, but was ruled to have been offside when Johnston crossed.

Once the second period got under way, two goals in as many minutes before the hour mark saw Brora move 5-0 ahead.

Substitute Gregor MacDonald made it four with his first involvement when he rattled in a beauty from 20 yards, and Martin MacLean added the next from close range after a cross.

Poor Forres defending allowed Andy Macrae to poke home number six on 70 minutes.

The visitors weren’t finished, though.

Jordan MacRae got in behind the Mechanics back line to slide under Knight on 83 minutes for 7-0, and there was still time for eight when MacDonald scored his second at the near post with a minute to play.

Forres manager Steven MacDonald said: “I’m struggling to believe what I’ve seen at this level.

“Brora steamrolled us and every time they went forward they scored a goal.

“It was gutless stuff and I’m ashamed, to be honest.”

