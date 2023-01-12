Graeme Stewart thrilled after Buckie secure shot at Shield glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Graeme Stewart thrilled after Buckie secure shot at Shield glory

By Callum Law
January 12, 2023, 6:00 am
Buckie Thistle players celebrate their second goal against Aberdeen which was scored by Kyle MacLeod
Buckie Thistle players celebrate their second goal against Aberdeen which was scored by Kyle MacLeod

Boss Graeme Stewart hailed Buckie Thistle after they came from behind to beat Aberdeen and reach the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield final.

Two goals in two second half minutes earned the Jags a 3-2 win against a youthful Dons side at Victoria Park. 

Buckie will face Huntly or Fraserburgh in the final and will be aiming to win the Shield for the third time in their history.

Thistle have lost in two finals since they last lifted silverware in 2017 and Stewart is pleased to have another shot at glory.

He said: “Scoring those two goals so quickly is what good teams do and what experienced teams do.

“Although our average age is quite young we’ve got boys with a lot of Highland League experience.

“We’ve got a great spirit, it’s the best changing room I’ve had at Buckie and when you’ve got that the boys will fight for each other.

“They love playing for Buckie. Other teams might have fallen apart there, but I don’t think we’re a team that falls apart.

“We need to go and win something, I think this team deserves to win something but you have to go and earn it.

“We’ve league games to concentrate on first but it’s good to have a final to look forward to.”

Jags fight back

Aberdeen broke the deadlock on seven minutes with Liam Harvey heading Adam Emslie’s cross from the right into the top right corner.

Buckie levelled on 21 minutes when Andrew MacAskill weaved in from the left and found the top right corner with a strike from 20 yards.

The Jags had a spell on top after that but were hit by a sucker-punch on the stroke of half-time.

Emslie beat Mark McLauchlan on the right, advanced to the edge of box and rifled a shot beyond goalkeeper Lee Herbert.

Early in the second period Dons goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi denied Max Barry then the Reds had four chances in quick succession.

Andrew MacAskill, left, scores Buckie’s winning goal against Aberdeen

Brendan Hamilton fired over and a combination of Sam Pugh and Herbert thwarted Kevin Hanratty.

Herbert made another save at his near post to keep out Emslie’s effort and then Hanratty hit the left post with a strike from the left side of the area.

Buckie equalised again on 77 minutes when Kyle MacLeod tapped home after Joe McCabe headed down MacAskill’s free-kick.

A minute later it was 3-2. Scott Adams dispossessed Finlay Murray and with Aberdeen looking for a foul Adams set up MacAskill to net from 14 yards.

In the closing stages Hanratty was sent off by referee Kevin Buchanan for a kick out at Barry and Adams hit the crossbar from 18 yards.

Good experience

Dons manager Barry Robson said: “I thought we handled the conditions well and played some really good stuff at times and we were a threat in transition.

“I think anyone who watched the game would say we should have six or seven goals given how good we were in transition.

“But we didn’t take our chances and credit to Buckie because they took theirs.

“It’s good to be in these positions and what an experience for 16 and 17-year-olds playing against men.”

