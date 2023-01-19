Andy Low in a better place to lead Inverurie Locos after making Harlaw Park return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Andy Low in a better place to lead Inverurie Locos after making Harlaw Park return

By Callum Law
January 19, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 19, 2023, 6:08 pm
Andy Low has returned for a second spell as manager of Inverurie Locos
Andy Low has returned for a second spell as manager of Inverurie Locos

Andy Low believes he is better equipped to lead Inverurie Locos to success after returning for a second spell as manager.

Low has returned to the Harlaw Park hotseat 17 months after resigning from the position due to the impact the role was having on his family life.

He was in charge of the Railwaymen between October 2019 and August 2021, winning 18 of his 32 matches.

Having been appointed as successor to Richard Hastings, Low said: “I feel I’m in a better period in my life in terms of where we are as a family with the kids growing up and things like that.

“At the time when I left there were a lot of things, including Covid, which meant the balance just wasn’t right.

“But this time I feel more ready for it, I’ve got a better balance in my life and I’m a better person when I’m involved in football and I look forward to bringing that enthusiasm into the job.

“I’m definitely coming back a stronger manager and I feel a manager that can push the club to where it needs to be.”

Aspirations to win trophies

Looking to the future and his targets for Locos, Low is aiming to win silverware.

Low, who also made 106 appearances for the club over two playing spells, added: “Short-term we need to find a bit more consistency.

“I’ll have to get to know the new guys in the squad because guys have left and guys have come in since I was in the job.

“Short-term it’s about trying to be consistent and competitive.

Andy Low during his playing days with Inverurie Locos

“Longer-term I’ve felt Locos have been getting dragged away from the top five or falling underneath that.

“So over the longer period it’s about bridging that gap again and ensuring Locos as a minimum are in the top five with aspirations to push for silverware.

“I’ve always felt Inverurie is a top three club in the Highland League in terms of facilities, the way the club’s run, the town and the backing from supporters.

“I feel all these things make Locos a top three club but we need to show it on the park.”

Addition to be made

Low hopes to add to his coaching staff in the near future, but is pleased to again be working with first-team coach Richard Davidson and goalkeeping coach John Farquhar, who he brought to the club in his first spell as manager.

Low is also looking forward to working with former team-mate and manager Scott Buchan, who joined Inverurie’s committee earlier this week in role to oversee all footballing matters.

Low said: “I’ll be looking to strengthen the management team as soon as possible.

“That will be a little bit further down the line, Richard and John are already here.

“I took them in to start with, they worked hard under the previous manager and got a good result against Deveronvale last weekend.

Scott Buchan has stepped up to join Inverurie Locos' committee. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Scott Buchan has joined Inverurie Locos’ committee and will work closely with new manager Andy Low

“I know them really well and they’ve got a big part to play going forward.

“I think it was a great appointment from the club to get Scott on board.

“The more football people you can get involved the better and the more good people you can get involved the better and Scott ticks both those boxes.

“He’s a really good person away from football and also somebody I could speak to about football all week.

“Myself, Scott and the rest of the management team will work very closely to try to take the club to where we feel it should be.”

