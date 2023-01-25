Brechin’s Marc Scott scored after eight seconds – but says time far from up in title race

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

He scored one of the quickest goals in Breedon Highland League history – but Brechin City’s Marc Scott says it’s too early to make any title race predictions.

The 26-year-old netted after eight seconds in the Hedgemen’s weekend win against Lossiemouth at Grant Park.

Given the Highland League has been in existence since 1893 it’s hard to verify the quickest goal in the division’s history, but Scott’s strike is thought to rank among the fastest.

The goal also helped Brechin remain two points behind Buckie Thistle at the top of the table.

With the Angus club having two games in hand they are in control of their own destiny in their bid to win the league, although Scott isn’t getting carried away.

Reflecting on his opener against Lossie, he said: “It was early doors and I thought I’d take a crack at it and see what happens.

“I think they were caught unawares a wee bit, I took a chance at it and thankfully it went in.

“It’s the quickest goal I’ve ever scored.

“We’ve still got the big teams to play like Fraserburgh twice and Buckie, if we can do the business in those games it will be in our hands.

“But it’s still too early to call at this stage, it’s up to us, but we’d rather be in this position than where we were last season.”