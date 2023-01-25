Brechin’s Marc Scott scored after eight seconds – but says time far from up in title race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brechin’s Marc Scott scored after eight seconds – but says time far from up in title race

By Callum Law
January 25, 2023, 11:45 am
Brechin's Marc Scott scored after eight seconds for Brechin on Saturday
Brechin's Marc Scott scored after eight seconds for Brechin on Saturday

He scored one of the quickest goals in Breedon Highland League history – but Brechin City’s Marc Scott says it’s too early to make any title race predictions.

The 26-year-old netted after eight seconds in the Hedgemen’s weekend win against Lossiemouth at Grant Park.

Given the Highland League has been in existence since 1893 it’s hard to verify the quickest goal in the division’s history, but Scott’s strike is thought to rank among the fastest.

The goal also helped Brechin remain two points behind Buckie Thistle at the top of the table.

With the Angus club having two games in hand they are in control of their own destiny in their bid to win the league, although Scott isn’t getting carried away.

Reflecting on his opener against Lossie, he said: “It was early doors and I thought I’d take a crack at it and see what happens.

“I think they were caught unawares a wee bit, I took a chance at it and thankfully it went in.

“It’s the quickest goal I’ve ever scored.

We’ve still got the big teams to play like Fraserburgh twice and Buckie, if we can do the business in those games it will be in our hands.

“But it’s still too early to call at this stage, it’s up to us, but we’d rather be in this position than where we were last season.”

WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Lossiemouth v Brechin City and Deveronvale v Huntly

