Liam Shewan signs but three depart Rothes ahead of Clachnacuddin encounter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Liam Shewan signs but three depart Rothes ahead of Clachnacuddin encounter

By Callum Law
January 28, 2023, 6:00 am
Rothes defender Ryan McRitchie is moving to Australia
Rothes defender Ryan McRitchie is moving to Australia

Rothes have signed Liam Shewan but lost Ryan McRitchie, Jack Maley and Gregg Main ahead of today’s game against Clachnacuddin.

Attacker Shewan has joined the Speysiders on a deal until the summer of 2025 after four years with Nairn County during which he scored 19 goals in 75 appearances.

Meanwhile, defender McRitchie is moving to Australia to join Mazenod FC in Melbourne, midfielder Maley has had to step back due to his work commitments with Police Scotland in the Central Belt and midfielder Main has decided to stop playing.

Rothes boss Ross Jack said: “I’m delighted to have Liam on board. He’s a good player who can do a job in a number of positions and has an eye for goal.

“With Ryan the board and myself agree that if a player has an opportunity which they believe is a step up then we’ll support them as much as possible.

“Obviously from my perspective I would rather still have Ryan here, but I wish him all the best.

“With Jack it was a big commitment travelling up from Glasgow for games.

“He’ll be a miss and I’d like to thank him for his contribution. I’d also like to thank Gregg for his contribution to the club.”

Meanwhile, Clach have also been busy in the transfer market ahead of their trip to Mackessack Park.

The Lilywhites have signed defender Aly Riddle on a deal until the end of the season, the 18-year-old was on loan to Clach from Inverness Caley Thistle but was released last week by the Championship side.

Manager Jordan MacDonald said: “We had a good conversation and Aly wanted to be here so we’re delighted.

“He’s done well for us already this season so it’s pleasing he’s staying.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Rothes defender Ryan McRitchie is moving to Australia
Banks o' Dee appoint Josh Winton and Paul Lawson as co-managers
Rothes defender Ryan McRitchie is moving to Australia
Champions Fraserburgh record impressive win against Inverurie
Rothes defender Ryan McRitchie is moving to Australia
Keith sign Ethan Smith ahead of Formartine United clash
Rothes defender Ryan McRitchie is moving to Australia
Andy Low backs new Inverurie signing Sam Robertson to make fast start
Rothes defender Ryan McRitchie is moving to Australia
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview January 27 - completely free to view!
Inverurie Locos' Thomas Reid and Grady McGrath of Brechin City at the league meeting between the two sides in November. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Highland League Cup: Inverurie Locos and Buckie Thistle get home semi-final ties
Rothes defender Ryan McRitchie is moving to Australia
Marc MacGregor returns to Wick while Joe Anderson signs new deal
Rothes defender Ryan McRitchie is moving to Australia
Mark Cowie hails Fraserburgh's display to reach Aberdeenshire Shield final
Rothes defender Ryan McRitchie is moving to Australia
Ryan Sargent nets hat-trick as Fraserburgh thrash Huntly to reach Aberdeenshire Shield final
Rothes defender Ryan McRitchie is moving to Australia
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Quickfire Questions with Nairn County's Conor Gethins

Most Read

1
Rothes defender Ryan McRitchie is moving to Australia
Teen who bottled victim, 34, said he felt intimidated by ‘old man’
2
Rothes defender Ryan McRitchie is moving to Australia
‘Visibly dirty’ care home where resident escaped from – twice – issued with letter…
3
Rothes defender Ryan McRitchie is moving to Australia
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn’t feature against Darvel
2
4
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
5
Rothes defender Ryan McRitchie is moving to Australia
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
6
Rothes defender Ryan McRitchie is moving to Australia
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row
7
Rothes defender Ryan McRitchie is moving to Australia
Deer left suffering for five days after mis-shot incident in Assynt
8
Rothes defender Ryan McRitchie is moving to Australia
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
Rothes defender Ryan McRitchie is moving to Australia
Take the top off Schoolhill train tunnel and get Peterhead and Fraserburgh back on…
3
10
Rothes defender Ryan McRitchie is moving to Australia
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools

More from Press and Journal

Rothes defender Ryan McRitchie is moving to Australia
Thainstone collective sale tops at £41,500
Rothes defender Ryan McRitchie is moving to Australia
Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing 28-year-old woman last seen in Aberdeen on Monday
Billy Mckay wheels away after levelling for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers 2-2 Caley Thistle: The Verdict - Ratings, star man and talking points…
Rothes defender Ryan McRitchie is moving to Australia
Malky Mackay reveals the motivational pitch he used in his efforts to get Ross…
Thurso naked man
Man, 24, charged with police assault following late-night 'naked rampage' in Thurso
Rothes defender Ryan McRitchie is moving to Australia
'Embarrassed, humiliated and shell-shocked' - Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack feels he's let supporters down…
Rothes defender Ryan McRitchie is moving to Australia
Ross County 3-0 Kilmarnock – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Rothes defender Ryan McRitchie is moving to Australia
Time for Dave Cormack to look beyond Britain? We look at who might be…
Rothes defender Ryan McRitchie is moving to Australia
'It's about time but the players have to take a lot of the blame'…
Rothes defender Ryan McRitchie is moving to Australia
Jim Goodwin SACKED after 6-0 hammering at Hibs proves final straw for Dave Cormack…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented