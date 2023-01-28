Liam Shewan signs but three depart Rothes ahead of Clachnacuddin encounter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rothes have signed Liam Shewan but lost Ryan McRitchie, Jack Maley and Gregg Main ahead of today’s game against Clachnacuddin.

Attacker Shewan has joined the Speysiders on a deal until the summer of 2025 after four years with Nairn County during which he scored 19 goals in 75 appearances.

Meanwhile, defender McRitchie is moving to Australia to join Mazenod FC in Melbourne, midfielder Maley has had to step back due to his work commitments with Police Scotland in the Central Belt and midfielder Main has decided to stop playing.

Rothes boss Ross Jack said: “I’m delighted to have Liam on board. He’s a good player who can do a job in a number of positions and has an eye for goal.

“With Ryan the board and myself agree that if a player has an opportunity which they believe is a step up then we’ll support them as much as possible.

“Obviously from my perspective I would rather still have Ryan here, but I wish him all the best.

“With Jack it was a big commitment travelling up from Glasgow for games.

“He’ll be a miss and I’d like to thank him for his contribution. I’d also like to thank Gregg for his contribution to the club.”

We are pleased to announce that we have agreed a deal to keep Aly Riddle at Grant Street Park until the Summer.

Aly will join the squad immediately and will be available for selection at Rothes tomorrow.

Great to have you with us Aly. pic.twitter.com/stnSewNdSS — Inverness Clachnacuddin FC (@clachfc) January 27, 2023

Meanwhile, Clach have also been busy in the transfer market ahead of their trip to Mackessack Park.

The Lilywhites have signed defender Aly Riddle on a deal until the end of the season, the 18-year-old was on loan to Clach from Inverness Caley Thistle but was released last week by the Championship side.

Manager Jordan MacDonald said: “We had a good conversation and Aly wanted to be here so we’re delighted.

“He’s done well for us already this season so it’s pleasing he’s staying.”