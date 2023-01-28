Andy Low backs new Inverurie signing Sam Robertson to make fast start

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low hopes new recruit Sam Robertson can make an instant impact against Fraserburgh today.

The Railwaymen face the Breedon Highland League champions in a 2pm kick-off at Harlaw Park this afternoon.

Attacker Robertson, 25, could make his debut after joining from Junior side Dyce on a deal until the summer of 2026.

The former Cove Rangers and Buckie Thistle player is Low’s first signing since returning to Inverurie last week.

He said: “I wanted to add goals to the squad and add more presence and pace in the forward areas.

“I think Sam ticks of those boxes, he’s somebody I know and have worked with previously.

“He’s ready to hit the ground running, but he’s also still got time to develop.

“He ticks a lot of boxes for me and I’m looking forward to working with him again.

“Sam broke on to the scene at a young age at Cove and then we had him for a couple of years at Buckie and he’s been at Dyce since.

“He’s still got a lot of football in him and his best years are still ahead of him.

“I believe he come in and make an instant impact as well as developing and improving over the next couple of years.

“He can play wide, he can play off the striker or right up as a number nine which he’s done for Dyce a lot and scored goals.

“He gives us a lot of options which is great as a manager, it will also demand more from the guys that are already here because competition gets the best out of players.”

No let up from Sargent after treble

Meanwhile, Fraserburgh’s Ryan Sargent is aiming to continue his impressive form after netting his first hat-trick for the club in midweek.

The 22-year-old bagged a treble in the 6-0 Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield win against Huntly on Wednesday.

Sargent admits the Broch’s hopes of retaining their title may now be over, but with a Shield final against Buckie Thistle to look forward to he doesn’t want performance levels to drop.

He added: “It was a special night for me getting my first hat-trick, I was over the moon.

“The goals I scored were probably different to my usual. They were all from corners but I was in the right area and managed to score.

“It will be a tough game against Inverurie, but we need to dust ourselves down and go again.

“We’re trying to finish as high as we can in the league, winning it now is probably beyond us.

“But we’ve got a final to look forward to which gives us the opportunity to try to win another bit of silverware and in the league we want to get as high as we can.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere in the Highland League Huntly welcome James Connelly back for Buckie’s visit to Christie Park, but Cameron Heslop, Gavin Elphinstone and Callum Lamb are set to miss out.

Kevin Fraser, Sam Morrison and Shaun Wood are still sidelined for the Jags.

Deveronvale have been searching for a goalkeeper ahead of their clash with Brora Rangers at Princess Royal Park, which is a 2pm kick-off.

The Cattachs are missing Joe Malin, Mark Nicolson, Colin Williamson and Andrew Macleod.

Brechin City face Strathspey Thistle in a 2pm kick-off at Glebe Park. Daniel Whitehorn, Liam Grant, David Ross and Jordan Shaw are missing for the Jags but Owen Paterson and Michael MacCallum return.

Nairn County have bolstered their squad ahead of Lossiemouth’s visit to Station Park by signing Elgin City midfielder Kenny Macinnes on loan last night.

Wayne Mackintosh is also back for the Wee County with Callum Maclean absent.

The Coasters have Ross Elliot and Dean Stewart back in contention.

Graham Fraser is out, while twin brother Lee is a doubt for Forres Mechanics’ Mosset Park meeting with Turriff United.

Wick Academy travel south to tackle Banks o’ Dee at Spain Park with Jack Henry, Toby Macleod, Jamie Flett and Sean Campbell unavailable. Marc Young, Kyle Willox and Neale Allan are out for Dee.