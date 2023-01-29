Huntly hold Buckie as win over Strathspey takes Brechin top

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huntly and Buckie Thistle had to settle for a point apiece following a 1-1 draw at Christie Park.

The Black and Golds are unbeaten in their last three league games at home and manager Allan Hale was pleased to see his side bounce back following a midweek Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield exit.

He said: “It was really important we bounced back and we did that with a really disciplined and professional performance against a top side.

“Our players were outstanding, the shape was really good, we defended well and caused a lot of problems on the counter with our pace.

“Had we taken our chances in the second half, it could’ve been three points instead of one.”

Brechin’s win over Strathspey Thistle saw Buckie drop to second on goal difference but it’s nine games unbeaten for the Jags and boss Graeme Stewart felt the draw was a fair outcome.

He said: “We made the changes and got a goal but it didn’t make too much of a difference in the end.

“Huntly deserved a point and a draw was a fair result.

“We said before the match not to give away an early goal and it was frustrating but we can’t be too disappointed with the effort from the players in the second half as we rolled up our sleeves and got stuck in.”

Huntly took the lead after three minutes when Andy Hunter took advantage after a mis-kick from Balint Demus before rounding the goalkeeper and rolling in his 11th of the season.

Buckie made a triple change on 52 minutes with Mark McLauchlan, Kyle MacLeod and Marcus Goodall replaced by Sam Urquhart, Cohen Ramsay and Scott Adams.

The move paid off for the visitors and after a quick counter-attack a minute later Adams turned in from close range to grab his 13th of the season.

Huntly passed up a chance to regain the lead when Michael Dangana made a quick switch of play to put Gavin Elphinstone through on goal but Demus came off his line to block the substitute’s shot.

With a minute to go, Robbie Foster cut into the opposition box only to see his shot go wide of the far post.

The Jags almost grabbed a late winner in stoppage time when Cohen Ramsay struck wide after getting on the end of an Andrew MacAskill corner.

Brechin City 6-0 Strathspey Thistle

Brechin City moved back to the top of the Breedon Highland League table following an emphatic 6-0 victory over Strathspey Thistle at Glebe Park.

Kieran Inglis notched the opening goal after just 90 seconds with Marc Scott making it 2-0 10 minutes before half-time.

City were out of the traps immediately after the restart with an Anthony McDonald drive which took a wicked deflection off Thistle defender Alan Kerr making it 3-0.

Further goals from Grady McGrath, Scott and Botti Biabi sealed an emphatic win.

FULL TIME | Brechin City 6-0 Strathspey Thistle A convincing win for City this afternoon with goals coming from Kieran Inglis, Marc Scott (2), Anthony McDonald, Grady McGrath & Botti Biabi. pic.twitter.com/FREVZXEUyP — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) January 28, 2023

City boss Andy Kirk said: “The pitch was a wee bit difficult but we started off with an early goal and the boys kept creating and trying to score from then on.

“It’s difficult when Strathspey have a lot of players behind the ball and are determined to clear their lines.

“In situations like that when you have a lot of the ball and a lot of pressure it comes down to decision-making and choosing the right option and making sure that when chances arise you execute them properly and that’s what breaks down that resilience

“There are no easy games in this league.

“Teams who come here will always try and make things difficult for us and it’s the same away from home but we have a lot of quality in the team.

“We have a way of doing things that’s very effective when it comes off, so great credit to the players who have to create the right options on the pitch and finish off the moves when they come along.”

Jags’ effort can’t be faulted

Interim Strathspey boss Brian Ritchie said: “Brechin are a really top team and it was evident today that there was a massive gulf between the teams.

“I can’t fault the attitude of my lads because they gave their all and tried their hardest, which is all you can ask of them.

“But sometimes you just have to hold your hands up and say that you were beaten by the better team.

“There’s clearly a long-term rebuilding job to be done. but that will be for another manager to take forward.

“In the meantime, I’m more than happy to help out until such time as the club decide on the way forward, but I certainly can’t fault the attitude of the players who always give 110%.”