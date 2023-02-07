Joe Malin takes on new role with aim of helping Brora Rangers progress on and off the pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Highland League

Joe Malin takes on new role with aim of helping Brora Rangers progress on and off the pitch

By Callum Law
February 7, 2023, 6:00 am
Joe Malin has started in a new role with Brora Rangers alongside playing.
Joe Malin has started in a new role with Brora Rangers alongside playing.

Joe Malin wants to play his part on and off the pitch in making Brora Rangers a club who could step up to the SPFL.

The goalkeeper – who is currently out with a ruptured Achilles – signed a contract extension with the Cattachs until the summer of 2025 last week.

Malin has also been appointed as infrastructure and facility coordinator at Dudgeon Park.

This role will entail assessing how Brora can improve in all areas – with an eye to winning promotion from the Breedon Highland League to League Two at some stage.

The 34-year-old said: “After discussions with board members Ben Mackay and Ali Mackenzie, I floated some ideas and they asked for my opinion on a couple of things. We came to an agreement that they would like me to be the guy that drives this.

“I’m really interested in it and it ties in a bit with work I do in my job. It’s an exciting opportunity and something I’m looking forward to getting stuck into.

“It’s basically looking at how the players can be best looked after and providing the best environment for players every week at training and on a Saturday.

“Also how we improve the club on and off the pitch in all aspects, looking at things like how we improve the facilities we’ve got.

“Basically it’s trying to gear us up to be a Scottish League club.

“If we were to get another shot at the play-offs, we want to be ready to go as a League Two club on and off the park.

“The guys on the board are always open to suggestions – I’ve got 20 years experience being a footballer both professional and semi-professional.

“Part of it is looking at things we can implement to gear us more towards full-time professional clubs, even though we’re part-time.

“Can we implement some of the same things to give our players the best chance to progress and to give us as a club the best chance to progress?”

Stopper thought he was finished

Malin ruptured his Achilles in September and the former Ross County custodian admits he seriously considered retiring from playing.

But, as his rehab has progressed, he is more upbeat about a return between the posts – and cemented his commitment to get back playing by signing a contract extension last week.

Malin added: “Initially I thought this injury would finish me. For the first wee period after it happened, I’d decided I was retiring.

“You feel sorry for yourself, you’re angry and you’re blaming everyone.

“Then I got things sorted out with rehab and you’re more upbeat, we also had a daughter about a week before the injury so she gave me a bit of extra motivation as well.

Joe Malin in action for Brora Rangers.

“I’m only 34 and you see goalkeepers playing into their 40s.

“I’m not saying I’ll do that, but I’ll give it a shot for another couple of years.

“I’ve been given the greenlight to start light jogging, which I’ll be doing this week.

“It’s just a case of getting through the rebab. It’s been four-and-a-half months and I’ll have to take it slowly and manage it.

“I’m trying to get ready for next season rather than focusing on this season.”

