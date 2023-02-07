Joe Malin takes on new role with aim of helping Brora Rangers progress on and off the pitch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Joe Malin wants to play his part on and off the pitch in making Brora Rangers a club who could step up to the SPFL.

The goalkeeper – who is currently out with a ruptured Achilles – signed a contract extension with the Cattachs until the summer of 2025 last week.

Malin has also been appointed as infrastructure and facility coordinator at Dudgeon Park.

This role will entail assessing how Brora can improve in all areas – with an eye to winning promotion from the Breedon Highland League to League Two at some stage.

The 34-year-old said: “After discussions with board members Ben Mackay and Ali Mackenzie, I floated some ideas and they asked for my opinion on a couple of things. We came to an agreement that they would like me to be the guy that drives this.

“I’m really interested in it and it ties in a bit with work I do in my job. It’s an exciting opportunity and something I’m looking forward to getting stuck into.

“It’s basically looking at how the players can be best looked after and providing the best environment for players every week at training and on a Saturday.

In addition to extending his playing career at Brora Rangers to mid 2025 Joe Malin has been appointed to the role of the Infrastructure and Facility coordinator for the club.

This is an exciting role which will improve the player and supporters experience at Brora Rangers. pic.twitter.com/WimeHkGm6u — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) February 3, 2023

“Also how we improve the club on and off the pitch in all aspects, looking at things like how we improve the facilities we’ve got.

“Basically it’s trying to gear us up to be a Scottish League club.

“If we were to get another shot at the play-offs, we want to be ready to go as a League Two club on and off the park.

“The guys on the board are always open to suggestions – I’ve got 20 years experience being a footballer both professional and semi-professional.

“Part of it is looking at things we can implement to gear us more towards full-time professional clubs, even though we’re part-time.

“Can we implement some of the same things to give our players the best chance to progress and to give us as a club the best chance to progress?”

Stopper thought he was finished

Malin ruptured his Achilles in September and the former Ross County custodian admits he seriously considered retiring from playing.

But, as his rehab has progressed, he is more upbeat about a return between the posts – and cemented his commitment to get back playing by signing a contract extension last week.

Malin added: “Initially I thought this injury would finish me. For the first wee period after it happened, I’d decided I was retiring.

“You feel sorry for yourself, you’re angry and you’re blaming everyone.

“Then I got things sorted out with rehab and you’re more upbeat, we also had a daughter about a week before the injury so she gave me a bit of extra motivation as well.

“I’m only 34 and you see goalkeepers playing into their 40s.

“I’m not saying I’ll do that, but I’ll give it a shot for another couple of years.

“I’ve been given the greenlight to start light jogging, which I’ll be doing this week.

“It’s just a case of getting through the rebab. It’s been four-and-a-half months and I’ll have to take it slowly and manage it.

“I’m trying to get ready for next season rather than focusing on this season.”