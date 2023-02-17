Keith bolster squad by signing Gavin Elphinstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Keith manager Craig Ewen is thrilled to have bolstered his attacking options with the addition of Gavin Elphinstone.

The 24-year-old winger has joined the Maroons from local rivals Huntly on a deal until the summer of 2026.

Elphinstone, who has also played for Turriff United in the Breedon Highland League, could make his debut for Keith in tomorrow’s game against Fraserburgh at Bellslea.

He joined Huntly in December 2020 and has been a regular for the Christie Park club.

Boss Ewen has been looking to add depth in the forward areas and is delighted to have signed Elphinstone.

He said: “We’ve been looking to bring in some attacking options for a wee while.

“Gavin has played the vast majority of Huntly’s games this season and has done well.

“But for whatever reason this has come up and the club have supported me to get this deal done.

“It’s really positive signing and I hope he could hit the ground running.

“He’s got great pace and is very athletic which I think you need in the Highland League so I’m really pleased to have signed Gavin.

“He’s someone who could play anywhere across the front: right, left or through the middle if required.

“We felt we were short in the forward areas and bringing Gavin in with his quality is a positive step in terms of bolstering us.

“It adds more quality to our squad and I’d like to thank the board for making the deal happen.

“I’d also like to thank Huntly who have been very good to deal with.”