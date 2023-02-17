Keith bolster squad by signing Gavin Elphinstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Keith bolster squad by signing Gavin Elphinstone

By Callum Law
February 17, 2023, 4:01 pm
Gavin Elphinstone has joined Keith. Photo courtesy of Keith FC
Gavin Elphinstone has joined Keith. Photo courtesy of Keith FC

Keith manager Craig Ewen is thrilled to have bolstered his attacking options with the addition of Gavin Elphinstone.

The 24-year-old winger has joined the Maroons from local rivals Huntly on a deal until the summer of 2026.

Elphinstone, who has also played for Turriff United in the Breedon Highland League, could make his debut for Keith in tomorrow’s game against Fraserburgh at Bellslea.

He joined Huntly in December 2020 and has been a regular for the Christie Park club.

Boss Ewen has been looking to add depth in the forward areas and is delighted to have signed Elphinstone.

He said: “We’ve been looking to bring in some attacking options for a wee while.

“Gavin has played the vast majority of Huntly’s games this season and has done well.

“But for whatever reason this has come up and the club have supported me to get this deal done.

Keith manager Craig Ewen is chuffed with the addition of Gavin Elphinstone

“It’s really positive signing and I hope he could hit the ground running.

“He’s got great pace and is very athletic which I think you need in the Highland League so I’m really pleased to have signed Gavin.

“He’s someone who could play anywhere across the front: right, left or through the middle if required.

“We felt we were short in the forward areas and bringing Gavin in with his quality is a positive step in terms of bolstering us.

“It adds more quality to our squad and I’d like to thank the board for making the deal happen.

“I’d also like to thank Huntly who have been very good to deal with.”

