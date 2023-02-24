Management chance too good to turn down for Brora’s Ally MacDonald

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Management chance too good to turn down for Brora’s Ally MacDonald

By Callum Law
February 24, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 24, 2023, 7:51 am
New Brora Rangers manager Ally MacDonald, left, with assistant Josh Meekings. Image: Brora Rangers FC
New Brora Rangers manager Ally MacDonald, left, with assistant Josh Meekings. Image: Brora Rangers FC

Ally MacDonald says he was taken aback at being given the opportunity to manage Brora Rangers – but hopes to lead the club to success.

The long-serving Cattachs defender has been appointed on a three-year contract as successor to Craig Campbell, who resigned last month.

MacDonald, who is to remain registered as player for the time being, will be assisted by player-assistant manager Josh Meekings as well as defender Mark Nicolson and goalkeeper Joe Malin.

Former Brora boss David Kirkwood will continue in a director of football role.

Explaining why he has taken on the job MacDonald, 34, said: “It’s always been in my head that coaching and management would be part of the plan at some point.

“The opportunity has come about with Brora after the way things have gone in the last couple of months.

“I had a couple of chats with the club about the playing side and out of the blue I was asked ‘what do you think about being the next Brora manager?’

‘Didn’t see it coming’

“I was taken aback really and hadn’t seen it coming. We spoke about it and I’ve been at the club a long time and I know the league well.

“I’ve been working towards my coaching badges as well and they felt with the way they want to go and trying to build something quite special they wanted a manager to match that ambition.

“The club were patient with me because I needed time to think about it because it’s a big jump and it’s a risk for me and the club because I haven’t managed at this level before.

“I took a week or so to think it over and I spoke to people I’m close to and people who have been in the position as well as a couple of senior boys in the team in Mark and Joe and also Josh and David.

“When I thought about it I was getting excited, I was waking up thinking about it and thinking about the opportunity that was there.

“There’s quality in the dressing room and I think there’s an opportunity there for us.

“This isn’t a chance you get too often so I thought I’d take on the challenge.”

MacDonald looking for success

During his playing career with Brora MacDonald has won four Breedon Highland League titles, two GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cups and six North of Scotland Cups.

He wants more success in the dugout and added: “I’ve got quite high standards and I think in the league in the last couple of years we’ve fallen short of where we want to be, which is competing to win the league heading into the last couple of games.

“We’ve got a young group of players who are reaching an age where they’re ready to push on now.

Ally MacDonald, left, in action for Brora Rangers

“You’d always talk about peak years in football being 25 to 28 and I think there’s the opportunity for us to compete at the top end.

“The rewards that come from that would be winning leagues and getting to play-offs and having the opportunity to do something special.

“My ambition is to win, the club’s ambition is to be successful and the players want to be successful. If we get things right I don’t see any reason why we can’t be.”

‘We are very much aligned’

Brora chairman Scott Mackay: “Ally brings a wealth of experience having first joined the club in 2011 and he has been an integral part of the club’s success.

“Ally has been a strong proponent of the values and aspirations of our club and we are very much aligned in our ambitions.

“We look forward to supporting Ally in every way possible to help drive the club forward.

“Josh Meekings has been appointed player-assistant manager. After completing their coaching courses Joe Malin and Mark Nicolson will also join the management team.

“Completing our management team David Kirkwood continues his role as director of football.

“Ally’s first match in charge is on Saturday when we host Strathspey Thistle.

“We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Stuart Golabek for looking after the team in the interim period.”

