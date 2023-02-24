Management chance too good to turn down for Brora’s Ally MacDonald

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ally MacDonald says he was taken aback at being given the opportunity to manage Brora Rangers – but hopes to lead the club to success.

The long-serving Cattachs defender has been appointed on a three-year contract as successor to Craig Campbell, who resigned last month.

MacDonald, who is to remain registered as player for the time being, will be assisted by player-assistant manager Josh Meekings as well as defender Mark Nicolson and goalkeeper Joe Malin.

Former Brora boss David Kirkwood will continue in a director of football role.

Explaining why he has taken on the job MacDonald, 34, said: “It’s always been in my head that coaching and management would be part of the plan at some point.

“The opportunity has come about with Brora after the way things have gone in the last couple of months.

“I had a couple of chats with the club about the playing side and out of the blue I was asked ‘what do you think about being the next Brora manager?’

NEW MANAGEMENT TEAM Brora Rangers FC is delighted to announce the appointment of Ally Macdonald as its new Manager and Josh Meekings as Player Assistant Manager https://t.co/yyGF9F6LG0https://t.co/VMcm57tKhW pic.twitter.com/HIeBsjMaMw — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) February 23, 2023

‘Didn’t see it coming’

“I was taken aback really and hadn’t seen it coming. We spoke about it and I’ve been at the club a long time and I know the league well.

“I’ve been working towards my coaching badges as well and they felt with the way they want to go and trying to build something quite special they wanted a manager to match that ambition.

“The club were patient with me because I needed time to think about it because it’s a big jump and it’s a risk for me and the club because I haven’t managed at this level before.

“I took a week or so to think it over and I spoke to people I’m close to and people who have been in the position as well as a couple of senior boys in the team in Mark and Joe and also Josh and David.

“When I thought about it I was getting excited, I was waking up thinking about it and thinking about the opportunity that was there.

“There’s quality in the dressing room and I think there’s an opportunity there for us.

“This isn’t a chance you get too often so I thought I’d take on the challenge.”

MacDonald looking for success

During his playing career with Brora MacDonald has won four Breedon Highland League titles, two GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cups and six North of Scotland Cups.

He wants more success in the dugout and added: “I’ve got quite high standards and I think in the league in the last couple of years we’ve fallen short of where we want to be, which is competing to win the league heading into the last couple of games.

“We’ve got a young group of players who are reaching an age where they’re ready to push on now.

“You’d always talk about peak years in football being 25 to 28 and I think there’s the opportunity for us to compete at the top end.

“The rewards that come from that would be winning leagues and getting to play-offs and having the opportunity to do something special.

“My ambition is to win, the club’s ambition is to be successful and the players want to be successful. If we get things right I don’t see any reason why we can’t be.”

‘We are very much aligned’

Brora chairman Scott Mackay: “Ally brings a wealth of experience having first joined the club in 2011 and he has been an integral part of the club’s success.

“Ally has been a strong proponent of the values and aspirations of our club and we are very much aligned in our ambitions.

“We look forward to supporting Ally in every way possible to help drive the club forward.

“Josh Meekings has been appointed player-assistant manager. After completing their coaching courses Joe Malin and Mark Nicolson will also join the management team.

“Completing our management team David Kirkwood continues his role as director of football.

“Ally’s first match in charge is on Saturday when we host Strathspey Thistle.

“We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Stuart Golabek for looking after the team in the interim period.”