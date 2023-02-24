WATCH: Highland League Weekly preview show and Saturday camera games revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

WATCH: Highland League Weekly preview show and Saturday camera games revealed

By Jamie Durent
February 24, 2023, 7:00 am

After a busy midweek of fixtures, the Highland League Weekly preview show is back ahead of Saturday’s action.

This weekend our cameras are at Keith v Lossiemouth at Kynoch Park, with the home side slipping to second-bottom after a midweek defeat to Huntly.

We’ll also be at Formartine United against Rothes, on the back of Stuart Anderson’s side recording a hugely impressive 2-0 win over Brechin on Wednesday at the same as Rothes were thumping Strathspey.

Jamie Durent, Callum Law and Paul Third also give their takes on the rest of the weekend’s fixtures, which include: Brora Rangers v Strathspey Thistle, Buckie Thistle v Clach, Deveronvale v Banks o’ Dee, Fraserburgh v Turriff, Huntly v Brechin City,  Inverurie Locos v Nairn County and Wick Academy v Forres Mechanics.

Monday’s main HLW highlights show – live at 7pm

Our main subscribers-only Highland League Weekly show is back bigger and better on Monday nights for the 2022/23 Breedon Highland League season, going live at its usual time of 7pm.

On top of this, there’s the Friday preview show every week, as well as Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights games throughout the campaign.

Keep up to date with the latest episodes of Highland League Weekly – on social media and with our newsletters

Help yourself to never miss an episode of Highland League Weekly – whether it’s the Friday preview show, main Monday show or EXTRA midweek highlights shows – by following our social media channels.

You can find Highland League Weekly on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok this season, while P&J Sport remains the hub for Highland League Weekly on Facebook.

We’ll be giving you plenty of chances to get involved in shows and join the debate using these platforms throughout the campaign.

You can also keep up to date with Highland League Weekly and all things Breedon Highland League by registering for our Highland League newsletters.

Throughout the week during the season, links to the latest episodes of our main Monday night Highland League Weekly show – featuring the latest Highland League football highlights, features, and a panel discussion about the weekend’s matches – and our Friday/EXTRA shows, will drop into your email inbox, as well as all of the most recent match reports and reaction from across the Highland League.

Highland League Weekly is BACK – Find out what’s new, where to watch and how to get involved

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

New Brora Rangers manager Ally MacDonald, left, with assistant manager Josh Meekings. Pictures courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
Management chance too good to turn down for Brora's Ally MacDonald
Cole Anderson has joined Inverurie Locos from Formartine United. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Highland League: Cole Anderson joins Inverurie Locos from Formartine United
The featured image for Highland League Weekly Extra featuring Formartine United v Brechin City on Thursday February 23 2023. Image created by Design Desk, photo by Kenny Elrick
WATCH: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Highlights as Formartine United meet Brechin City
New Brora Rangers manager Ally MacDonald, left, with assistant manager Josh Meekings. Pictures courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
Brora Rangers name long-serving player Ally MacDonald as new manager
CR0041278,Callum Law, Pitmedden. Highland League game between Formartine United and Brechin City. Picture of Paul Campbell celebrating with team mates after scoring to make it 1-0. Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Stuart Anderson hails his players after Formartine beat Brechin
Rothes striker Aidan Wilson. Image: Jasper Image.
Rothes hit nine without reply against Strathspey; Michael Dangana gives Huntly victory against Keith
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 1st October '22 CR0038540 North of Scotland Cup, Clachnacuddin Vs Brora Ranger played at Grant Street Park. Jordan Macrae of Brora celebrates his teams first goal in the first half.
Highland League round-up: Brora Rangers thump Wick Academy in derby clash; Forres and Clach…
CR0041278,Callum Law, Pitmedden. Highland League game between Formartine United and Brechin City. Picture of (L-R) Stuart Smith and Marc Scott. Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Brechin suffer first Highland League defeat of the season at hands of Formartine
6 August 2022. Rothes FC, Mackessack Park, Station Street, Rothes, AB38 7BX. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Rothes FC and Inverurie Locos FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Taylor Thain of Inverurie Locos
Forres Mechanics sign Taylor Thain from Inverurie Locos
Formartine United's Matthew McLean
Watch: Highland League Weekly - Formartine United's Matthew McLean

Most Read

1
There were 13 ambulances waiting outside ARI on Wednesday evening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary declared major incident as queue of 13 ambulances stacked up outside…
2
2
Macduff Aldi hopes are still alive
Aldi will still push for Macduff shop despite Tesco undoing plans in court
3
Two fire appliances are in attendance in Kemnay. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Air ambulance lands at Kemnay school grounds following road incident
4
Ex oil and gas worker Tom Giles is franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An army veteran who previously completed a charity bike ride from Aberdeen to Arbroath has been found guilty of attacking his pregnant partner Picture shows; Sammy Stewart. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
‘I couldn’t breathe’: Army veteran choked pregnant partner and pulled woman out of car…
6
Participants of the show, including King Momo. Image: Truman Vaz Photography.
IN PICTURES: Dancers and bright colours galore as Lent kicked off with carnival festival…
7
Society ; Chef Feature. Cafe Boheme with Chef John Pattillo and Owner Paul Mair. (pictured) 27/11/18 Picture by HEATHER FOWLIE
Aberdeen’s Cafe Boheme earns coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
8
Marischal Court, Aberdeen
Two men charged following £16,000 drugs recovery in Aberdeen
9
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
10
wood group headquarters
Wood shares soar on confirmation of £1.5billion takeover offers

More from Press and Journal

Sandy Hunter is the third generation to farm at Wedderburn near Huntly.
Breeding and feeding is the key to success at Wedderburn
Farmers are encouraged to attend a farming breakfast to discuss the future of the industry.
Farming breakfast to discuss outlook for agri sector
BikeMore is Aviemore's first-ever cycling festival. Image: BikeMore.
BikeMore, Aviemore's first-ever cycling festival to be held in May
Inside Ellon Rugby Club. Photo: DC Thomson
Rugby: Ellon hoping Aberdeen Wanderers can do them a favour on final day of…
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: M&A activity in renewables sector to flourish
Gordonians' Jamie Wills and his team-mates face a tough test at Hughenden. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Top of the table clash can bring out best in Gordonians
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Camouflaged home intruder led police on high-speed chase that ended in early morning car…
l-r Clan Partner director John MacGregor, Sinclair Bay Subsea (SBS) general manager Louise Sinclair , SBS technical director Peter Sinclair and : Clan Partner director Steven Dunbar. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Wick firm Sinclair Bay Subsea under new ownership after MacGregor family takeover
Brave
REVEALED: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
The future for Scottish councils is looking 'bleak' according to Moray Council's chief financial officer. Image: Moray Council
Moray's finance boss warns future looks 'bleak' for Scottish councils

Editor's Picks

Most Commented