WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Brora Rangers’ Dale Gillespie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Brora Rangers’ Dale Gillespie

By Jamie Durent
March 1, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 1, 2023, 5:06 pm

On Monday’s Highland League Weekly, Brora Rangers midfielder Dale Gillespie gave insight into why he gave up drinking alcohol.

Footballers celebrating victories with a beer or two is long-established, however for Brora stalwart Gillespie it just was not for him anymore.

Highland League Weekly – main show every Monday at 7pm

Our subscribers-only football show, Highland League Weekly, is back bigger and better for the new season – with episodes going live every Monday at 7pm.

This week’s main Highland League Weekly Monday night show features highlights of Keith v Lossiemouth and Formartine United v Rothes.

Callum Law and Paul Third then help Jamie Durent analyse the rest of Saturday’s Breedon Highland League matches, while there’s also the usual mix of features.

At points throughout the campaign, we will again be producing Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights shows from midweek matches, which will be released on Thursday nights.

In addition to this premium content – accessible to non-subscribers, our Friday preview show, released at noon every Friday, is a brand new offering for 2022/23 season, with our panel looking ahead to each weekend’s fixtures and discussing other talking points.

Keep up to date with the latest episodes of Highland League Weekly – on social media and with our newsletters

Help yourself to never miss an episode of Highland League Weekly – whether it’s the Friday preview show, main Monday show or EXTRA midweek highlights shows – by following our social media channels.

You can find us on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok this season, while P&J Sport remains the hub for Highland League Weekly on Facebook.

We’ll be giving you plenty of chances to get involved in shows and join the debate using these platforms throughout the campaign.

You can also keep up to date with Highland League Weekly and all things Breedon Highland League by registering for our Highland League newsletters.

Every Tuesday morning during the season, a link to the latest episode of our main Monday night show – featuring the latest Highland League football highlights, features, and a panel discussion about the weekend’s matches– will drop into your email inbox, as well as all of the most recent match reports and reaction from across the Highland League. You’ll also receive a second weekly email alerting you to Friday’s preview show.

Highland League Weekly is BACK – Find out what’s new, where to watch and how to get involved

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

29 October 2022. Turriff United FC, The Haughs, Bridge of Turriff, Turriff, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Turriff United FC and Brechin City FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- L -- Marc Scott of Brechin and R - Callan Gray of Turriff
Title-chasing Brechin secure three players on new deals
Highland League Weekly feature Kyle MacLeod
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Quickfire Questions with Buckie Thistle's Kyle MacLeod
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0041288 Callum Law, Keith. Highland League Keith 0 Vs Lossiemouth 2. Picture shows 11 Keith Liam Duncan and 19 Lossie Ross Morrison February 25th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Ross Morrison looking up with Lossiemouth
CR0040783, Callum Law, Inverurie, Highland League, Inverurie Locos v Fraserburgh. Picture of Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low. Saturday, January 28, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Andy Low believes Inverurie can have final say
Featured image for Highland League Weekly on February 27 2023. Photo was taken by Jason Hedges and the graphic was created by DCT Design Desk
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Keith v Lossiemouth and Formartine v Rothes
Formartine United striker Julian Wade. Image: Chris Sumner.
Formartine overcome Rothes; Banks o' Dee prove too strong for Deveronvale
21 December 2019. Forres Mechanics FC, Forres, Moray, Scotland, UK. This is from the Breedon Highloand League Match between Forres Mechanics and Inverurie Locos. PICTURE CONTENT:- 10 Inverurie Jonathan Smith after scoring 0-2
Inverurie pleased to win ahead of cup showdown; Wick and Forres draw
CR0040416 Christie Park East Park Street Huntly Highland League - Huntly v Turriff United Pictured is Turriff Manager Dean Donaldson Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson 07/01/2023 18 h 8 t
Dean Donaldson savours best result of Turriff tenure after victory at Fraserburgh; Ally MacDonald…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0041288 Callum Law, Keith. Highland League Keith 0 Vs Lossiemouth 2. Picture shows second goal by Lossie 10 Fraser Forbes February 25th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Ian Campbell seeing progress after Lossiemouth win at Keith
Brechin manager Andy Kirk.
Late winner for Brechin at Huntly; Full backs pivotal in Buckie Thistle victory

Most Read

1
Raymond Esslemont and his wife Elene leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen fish firm boss ‘never got around’ to paying almost £300,000 in taxes
2
Samantha Gilbert, of Kittybrewster, whose only wish was to find happiness.
‘Please keep trying to get help’: Aberdeen family’s mental health plea after death of…
3
Buckie crash
Man in hospital after tractor and three cars involved in A98 crash near Buckie
4
Sienna Roy and a picture of her message in a bottle.
From Scotland to Denmark: Aberdeenshire schoolgirl’s message in a bottle travels 440 miles
5
Post Thumbnail
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again
6
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Craig Kerr Picture shows; Craig Kerr. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drunk boyfriend snapped phone in two as terrified girlfriend fled from house
7
Independent traders could be made exempt from paying business rates, if the Conservatives can get their budget passed. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen budget exclusive: City centre business rates exemption zone plans revealed
3
8
Police in the Highlands took a high vantage point to detect more crimes among drivers. Image: Police Scotland.
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
9
The body was found near Aberdour Beach in Aberdour Bay, Image: Google Maps.
Woman’s body found on Aberdour Beach near Fraserburgh
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
Rapper gutted man with machete in horror Fraserburgh attack

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Frank Kinnis FAI - new preferred family pic Picture shows; Frank Kinnis, left, and the scene of his death in Birkenhills Woods.. Elgin. Supplied by Family handout/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Family of dog walker killed by psychotic man 'let down by our healthcare system'
Reporter Andy Morton has a date with Fraserburgh during a visit to the UK's only fish cannery. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Inside the Fraserburgh factory fuelling worldwide TikTok sensation Tinned Fish Date Night
Fort William's Ali Macrae gets the ball ahead of Ben MacKinnon (Kilmallie).
Shinty: Three Lochaber clubs provide added edge to National Division
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Scotland standing with Ukrainian citizens, deposit recycling scheme and Aberdeen budget
Ailsa Davidson as Veronica Sawyer in Heathers.
From West End to the big screen: Aberdeenshire's Ailsa Davidson on the success of…
Aberdeen's Ryan Duncan races past Livingstons Joel Nouble. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group
Interim boss Barry Robson aims to make 'outstanding' Aberdeen teen winger Ryan Duncan faster…
The after school club provides childcare for 35 families. Image: Dornoch Allsorts
Planned Highland Council cuts 'fatal' for Dornoch after school club
Andrejs Romanovs filmed his trial and posted in on TikTok. Image: DC Thomson
Domestic abuser filmed own trial from dock - then posted it on TikTok
5% increase for council tax in Moray. Image: Chris Donnan/ Design team
Moray Council tax rise: How much will it cost me?
To go with story by Jenni Gee. CCTV captured bar brawl at the Commercial Hotel Picture shows; Commercial Hotel Keith. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man left friend motionless and bleeding following vicious bar brawl

Editor's Picks

Most Commented