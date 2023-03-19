Highland League: First Formartine hat-trick for Julian Wade, Deveronvale come from behind to beat Forres and Turriff hit five in 18 minutes against Strathspey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: First Formartine hat-trick for Julian Wade, Deveronvale come from behind to beat Forres and Turriff hit five in 18 minutes against Strathspey

By Paul Third
March 19, 2023, 5:00 pm
Formartine United striker Julian Wade. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Formartine United striker Julian Wade. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Julian Wade believes the future is bright for Formartine United as they reach the end of the Breedon Highland League campaign in fantastic form.

Wade scored his first hat-trick for United as they beat Wick Academy 6-0 at North Lodge Park on Saturday to stretch their unbeaten run to 12 games.

The victory takes Formartine to within a point of second-placed Brechin and Wade believes his side can look forward to next season with optimism.

He said: “It is my second hat-trick in the Highland League after getting one for Brechin last season and I’m pleased to have my first for Formartine.

“We want to finish the season as strongly as we can but we’re not thinking any further ahead than the next game.

“If we were to finish second that would be great but we’re just focusing on trying to get as many points on the board as we can.

“We’re on a good run and we feel as if it’s all coming together at the club.

“We’ve good chemistry in the team and new guys like Paul Campbell and Aidan Combe have gelled well. The future looks bright for the club.”

Goals from Tyler Mykyta and Scott Lisle gave Formartine a 2-0 half-time lead against Wick before Wade’s second half hat-trick, which took his tally for the season to 24, and a Matthew McLean goal gave Stuart Anderson’s side victory.

Vale come from behind to beat Forres

Innes McKay scored Deveronvale’s equaliser against Forres Mechanics.

Deveronvale moved above Wick into 15th place after coming from behind to beat Forres Mechanics at Princess Royal Park.

Fraser MacLeman’s 47th minute goal gave the Can-Cans the lead but Innes McKay equalised for the Vale just after the hour mark before Horace Ormsby grabbed the winner for the Banffers four minutes from time.

Delighted Vale boss Craig Stewart said: “It was a goof performance from start to finish from us.

“We struggled at the start of the second half due to what Forres were doing and they scored a well-worked goal.

“But we should have been two or three up with the chances we created in the first half.

“Having said that the reaction from the players to going behind was really good and credit to them, they dug in, played some good stuff and got the goals to win the game which over the piece we deserved.

“We’ve four games left in our season and we’re looking forward to them. I’ve said all along we’re a young team and this season would be a learning curve for a lot of players.

“There have been some moments of naivety and some good displays in there too but we’ll be better for this experience overall next season.”

Second half barrage secures victory for Turriff

Ewan Clark was on the scoresheet for Turriff United against Strathspey Thistle.

Turriff United put five past bottom club Strathspey Thistle at the Haughs with all the goals coming in the second half.

The Jags would have been hopeful of picking up some rare points on the road after a goalless first half but Turriff ran out comfortable winners thanks to a devastating 18 minute goal spree.

Jordan Cooper opened the scoring in the 52nd minute before a Kyle Gordon brace and goals from Jack McKenzie and Ewan Clark secured victory for Dean Donaldson’s side.

The United boss said: “The scoreline flattered us. We were quite subdued at half-time and spoke about the need to move the ball quicker in the second half and we did that.

“Strathspey didn’t threaten us too much but they were well organised and made it difficult for us.

“We’re playing well just now and we’re getting boys who have been out for a while back which is giving us real competition for places. I’m pleased with how things are going.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Huntly striker Andrew Hunter.
Huntly and Inverurie Locos share the spoils in controversial encounter
Brora Rangers striker Jordan Macrae. Image: Chris Sumner.
Highland League: Brora Rangers and Clachnacuddin pick up welcome wins
Buckie Thistle's Josh Peters in action against Rothes. Image: Jasperimage
Buckie Thistle's Graeme Stewart thinks Highland League race remains '50/50' after draw with Rothes
Banks o' Dee's (from left) Magnus Watson, Neil Gauld and Lachie MacLeod. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson
Neil Gauld wonder-goal sparks late flurry as Banks o' Dee win 3-0 at Fraserburgh
Buckie's Max Barry tries to wriggle free of Rothes' attentions. Image: Jasperimage
Buckie Thistle draw 1-1 at home to Rothes to go nine points clear at…
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Mark Cowie thinks Highland League top-three finish is 'up for grabs' for Fraserburgh
Jack Murray netted Buckie Thistle's opener against Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage
Jack Murray: Win at Brora Rangers showed Buckie Thistle can rise to Highland League…
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Ex-Dundee youngster Josh Buchan and Inverurie Locos can help each other - Andy Low
Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson Press & Journal, Sport URN: CR0039213 Forres Mechanics Vs. Fraserburgh (Half time score) Forres 0 Fraserburgh 1 Picture:Stock 23 Forres Ethan John Cairns Saturday 5th October 2022 - Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle teenager Ethan Cairns makes loan return to Forres Mechanics
It's time for another Highland League Weekly Friday preview show - funny(ish) and free to view!
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview ahead of (fingers-crossed) March 18's full fixture card

Most Read

1
Four fire crews were deployed to the scene on Loch Street, located to the rear of North East Scotland College (Nescol). Image: Google Maps.
Firefighters called to property fire in Aberdeen city centre
2
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
3
Sammy Dey is shining a light on inclusivity within the beauty industry. Sammy is pictured with a tooth curing light which she uses to adhere gems using composite to people's teeth. Photo by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Meet the empowering Aberdeen beauty expert who is breaking down barriers
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
5
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen drink-driver claimed crashed car had been stolen
6
The presentation of awards for the Peterhead Lifeboat crew who rescued the Opportunus. Pictured is the crew L-R, Martyn Simpson, Craig Aird, Murdo MacKenzie, Patrick Davidson, Michael Dyke, Jonathan Hutton. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their ‘most dramatic’…
7
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 17th September '21 CR0030948 Fraser Gow, a director of Inverness baker Harry Gow with some of his companies products at their Culloden bakery.
Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin
8
Aberdeen's Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes for talks with board next week
9
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home

More from Press and Journal

A young Mandalorian fan high fives one of the Mandalorian characters. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Check out the fun and games of Aberdeen's Comic Con
Glamping pod will be finished off at Ben Rinnes.
Glamping pod near Ben Rinnes, workshop for Elgin firm and treatment shed for Speyside…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Family in dock after brutal and unprovoked attacks on random train passengers
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – street sex antics and multi-million-pound conmen
Aberdeen Lynx celebrate becoming Scottish champions. Supplied by Aberdeen Lynx.
Aberdeen Lynx create history by winning Scottish National League for the first time
Golspie Sutherland boss Mark McKernie.
Golspie Sutherland reach North of Scotland Cup final after recording back-to-back wins over league…
Steven Johnson died at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) on Tuesday, two days after an alleged assault in the city centre. Image: Mhairi Conway
Fundraiser launched in memory of devoted father-of-seven Steven Johnson who died after alleged Aberdeen…
Oban coastguard and paramedics were called to Ganavan Sands shortly after 2pm today. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.
Woman, 57, rescued from West Coast beauty spot after breaking her ankle
To go with story by David Mackay. Missing mother and daughter Picture shows; Catherine Costello, left, and Eve Pender. Unknown. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Mother and daughter missing from Lewis last seen at Inverness bus station
Jeremy Hosking has pulled out of his £10 million plans, pointing the blame at biodiversity minister Lorna Slater. Image: DCT Design.
Multi-millionaire Brexit backer pulls out of bid to buy Kinloch Castle blaming 'anarchist' Lorna…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented