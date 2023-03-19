Highland League: First Formartine hat-trick for Julian Wade, Deveronvale come from behind to beat Forres and Turriff hit five in 18 minutes against Strathspey

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Julian Wade believes the future is bright for Formartine United as they reach the end of the Breedon Highland League campaign in fantastic form.

Wade scored his first hat-trick for United as they beat Wick Academy 6-0 at North Lodge Park on Saturday to stretch their unbeaten run to 12 games.

The victory takes Formartine to within a point of second-placed Brechin and Wade believes his side can look forward to next season with optimism.

He said: “It is my second hat-trick in the Highland League after getting one for Brechin last season and I’m pleased to have my first for Formartine.

“We want to finish the season as strongly as we can but we’re not thinking any further ahead than the next game.

“If we were to finish second that would be great but we’re just focusing on trying to get as many points on the board as we can.

“We’re on a good run and we feel as if it’s all coming together at the club.

“We’ve good chemistry in the team and new guys like Paul Campbell and Aidan Combe have gelled well. The future looks bright for the club.”

Goals from Tyler Mykyta and Scott Lisle gave Formartine a 2-0 half-time lead against Wick before Wade’s second half hat-trick, which took his tally for the season to 24, and a Matthew McLean goal gave Stuart Anderson’s side victory.

Vale come from behind to beat Forres

Deveronvale moved above Wick into 15th place after coming from behind to beat Forres Mechanics at Princess Royal Park.

Fraser MacLeman’s 47th minute goal gave the Can-Cans the lead but Innes McKay equalised for the Vale just after the hour mark before Horace Ormsby grabbed the winner for the Banffers four minutes from time.

Delighted Vale boss Craig Stewart said: “It was a goof performance from start to finish from us.

“We struggled at the start of the second half due to what Forres were doing and they scored a well-worked goal.

“But we should have been two or three up with the chances we created in the first half.

“Having said that the reaction from the players to going behind was really good and credit to them, they dug in, played some good stuff and got the goals to win the game which over the piece we deserved.

“We’ve four games left in our season and we’re looking forward to them. I’ve said all along we’re a young team and this season would be a learning curve for a lot of players.

“There have been some moments of naivety and some good displays in there too but we’ll be better for this experience overall next season.”

Second half barrage secures victory for Turriff

Turriff United put five past bottom club Strathspey Thistle at the Haughs with all the goals coming in the second half.

The Jags would have been hopeful of picking up some rare points on the road after a goalless first half but Turriff ran out comfortable winners thanks to a devastating 18 minute goal spree.

Jordan Cooper opened the scoring in the 52nd minute before a Kyle Gordon brace and goals from Jack McKenzie and Ewan Clark secured victory for Dean Donaldson’s side.

The United boss said: “The scoreline flattered us. We were quite subdued at half-time and spoke about the need to move the ball quicker in the second half and we did that.

“Strathspey didn’t threaten us too much but they were well organised and made it difficult for us.

“We’re playing well just now and we’re getting boys who have been out for a while back which is giving us real competition for places. I’m pleased with how things are going.”