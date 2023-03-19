Shinty: Caberfeidh end Kingussie’s long unbeaten home record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shinty: Caberfeidh end Kingussie’s long unbeaten home record

By Danny Law
March 19, 2023, 5:00 pm
Craig Morrison scores the opening goal for Caberfeidh. Image: Neil Paterson.
Craig Morrison scores the opening goal for Caberfeidh. Image: Neil Paterson.

Craig Morrison fired his third double in successive games to help Caberfeidh end Kingussie’s long-standing unbeaten home record.

The champions and Grand Slammers were stunned 3-0 as Scotland boss Garry Reid continued a sizzling start to his club managerial career.

Morrison said: “Last year I missed the first three games through suspension, so I’m now six goals ahead of schedule.

“Traditionally we make a slow start to the season but we’re much stronger and fitter now and the team’s looking good.”

The 27-year-old plumber struck in the second and 65 minutes with sub Gavin MacLauchlan netting in 58 minutes to leave Kingussie scrambling to recollect their last home loss.

Kingussie’s James Falconer and Blair Morrison (Cabers) compete for a high ball. Image: Neil Paterson. 

“I think it might be as far back as 2018,” said manager Ian Borthwick. “And it’s years longer than that since we lost by three goals at The Dell.

“We’d more of the ball but Craig Morrison is class, you allow him a sniff and it’s in the net. Credit to Cabers, they are a class outfit.”

Inverness High School PE teacher Gavin Campbell was singled out by Garry Reid for his success as fitness coach.

“My priority was to get the players fitter and sharper and Gavin’s worked wonders in that respect,” he commented.

“The players have given great commitment in training in the past eight weeks and now feel more confident stepping on to the pitch. Results like this make all their effort worthwhile.

“We played well against Kingussie, though we rode our luck at times. Craig Morrison again showed he knows where the goals are.

“Gavin MacLauchlan was left out of the starting lineup and responded perfectly by hitting a beauty in to the top corner of the net when he came on.”

Caberfeidh’s Gavin McLauchlan scores the second goal. Image: Neil Paterson.

Reid added: “Two wins and a draw is an excellent start – but Kingussie will be out to turn us over when they come to Strathpeffer in the Cottages.Com MacTavish Cup next weekend.”

Internationalist Blair Morrison, Cabers’ new skipper, marshalled their defence extremely well.

Cabers are joint top with Newtonmore on five points and have rattled in eight goals to their rivals’ six. The Castle Leod combine finished sixth last season but are showing the kind of form which suggests they can reach higher this year.

Rory MacKeachan, who was working, was a Kingussie call-off. Manager Borthwick admitted: “The result was a sore one but it gives us a reminder that we’ve to work hard if we’re to keep winning trophies.

“The cup tie at Castle Leod gives us the perfect opportunity to show we’re better than we were on our own pitch.”

MacDonald inspires More to victory

Steven MacDonald’s comeback sparked Newtonmore to five points from three games and triggered hopes from their fans that their four-year trophy famine could come to an end this season.

Back from suspension, MacDonald was outstanding at full centre in his team’s 1-0 win over Kinlochshiel at The Eilean.

“We just deserved to win a cracking game – really good, hard old-fashioned shinty,” said co-manager Norman MacArthur.

“We should have been three up at half time but Shiel came back at us and they could’ve had second half goals.

“Steven was the best player on the park – we look much better when he’s in the team. Rory Kennedy was fantastic in a defence which has only conceded one goal.”

The winner came from a penalty, firmly despatched by Craig McIsaac seven minutes from time after a double swing from Shiel’s Conor Cormack.

In the final minute, the Wester Ross side’s Jonny MacAskill was sent off after his stick hit the back of home skipper Conor Jones’ legs. It was the first red card of the Premiership season and Jones received a yellow card.

Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “No arguments about the red card but their player should also have walked. We had 65 per cent of play but in the end we didn’t trouble keeper Kenny Ross enough.”

Inveraray’s Ross Montgomery became the first National Division red card, sent packing in 65 minutes at Strathglass. But early goals from Allan MacDonald and Campbell Watt, with Steven Hyslop pulling one back, gave the Argyll men their first win of the season.

Oban Celtic made it two points from two outings when they drew 0-0 with Glen Urquhart at Mossfield.

Glengarry’s Scott Bremner became the North First Division’s first early bath when he was sent off in a 1-1 home draw with Beauly.

There were 14 matches postponed due to rain-damaged pitches.

