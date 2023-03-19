Highland League: Brora Rangers and Clachnacuddin pick up welcome wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland League: Brora Rangers and Clachnacuddin pick up welcome wins

By Reporter
March 19, 2023, 5:00 pm
Brora Rangers striker Jordan Macrae. Image: Chris Sumner.
Brora Rangers striker Jordan Macrae. Image: Chris Sumner.

Brora Rangers bounced back from their midweek loss against Buckie Thistle by defeating Nairn County 2-1.

It was a cold and wet return to Dudgeon Park for ex-player and manager, Steven Mackay, but it was his opposite number, Ally MacDonald, who went home with the win.

Brora boss MacDonald said: “We needed a reaction after the game midweek and I think we deserved our goals.

“In the second half, I don’t think we ever really got going if I am honest.

“We gave them a goal which was soft from our perspective, and we lost our way a little.

“We didn’t have the reaction or intensity we were looking for. However, the three points are vital.”

It turned out to be a game defined by set-pieces. Brora took the lead in the second minute from a corner with Andy Macrae firing the ball across goal for Jordan MacRae to tap home.

The Cattachs doubled their advantage from another set-piece in the 30th minute when Gregor Macdonald’s cross into the area fell to Millar Gamble. His first shot was saved but he followed up with a diving header to put his side 2-0 up.

Nairn responded with a great run and shot by Andrew Greig, which called Logan Ross to make an impressive diving save.

The visitors thought they had halved the deficit when a free-kick delivered into Brora’s box was well finished by Fraser Dingwall, only for it to be ruled out for offside.

Nairn pulled a goal back when a cross into the Brora area was only half-cleared to Fraser Dingwall who made no mistake.

The visitors took control of the second half but couldn’t find the equaliser.

Nairn County boss Steven Mackay said: “We started the game sloppy and Brora didn’t need to work too hard for their goals.

“We asked our guys to have a bit more belief in the second half, and I don’t think it would be unfair to say we deserved a point out of the game.

“However, we didn’t take our chances when they presented themselves, but I am really happy with the second half performance.”

Lossiemouth 0-2 Clachnacuddin

Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald praised his players’ workrate and desire in a hard-fought 2-0 victory against Lossiemouth at Grant Park.

The Clach boss was, however, critical of the number of chances his side passed up, especially in the second half.

He said: “I’m happy with the result, I’m happy with the points, but I’m not happy with our wastefulness in front of goal.

“We were clean through on the goalkeeper five times in the second half and didn’t take any of them.

“But it’s a great three points.

“You know when you come here you have to match their workrate and we did that and thoroughly deserved to win the game.”

He added: “Our wastefulness has cost us a lot this season, that’s why we have not got as many points as we should have. But I’ve no complaints today. A clean sheet and the boys’ workrate, desire – everything was fantastic.”

Clach manager Jordan MacDonald.

Clach forward James Anderson threaded the ball through to Lewis MacKenzie in the first minute but the winger fired well over the crossbar.

Lossie had their first sight at goal in the 16th minute but Ryan Farquhar’s tame effort went wide of the upright.

Clach made the breakthrough in the 22nd minute. Harry Hennem send over a dangerous cross to the back post which Lossie defender Dean Stewart could only turn into his own net.

The tricky MacKenzie was causing problems for the Lossie defence and he forced a fine save from Cammy Farquhar in the Lossie goal.

Clach had a couple of early chances at the start of the second half. Connor Bunce was almost in but Stewart put in a vital challenge to thwart him, then MacKenzie cut in from the right and flashed a shot just over the crossbar.

At the other end, Ryan Farquhar burst into the Clach box just after the hour mark to set up Ross Morrison but his goalbound shot took a deflection on its way past.

Clach sub Paul Brindle and Bunce both passed up good chances before Brindle made sure of the points deep in stoppage time when he slotted the ball into the corner of the net following a Bunce assist.

Lossiemouth interim manager Ian Campbell said: “We stood off them far too much in the first half and let them boss the game.

“But apart from the own goal they didn’t really threaten Cammy (Farquhar) too much. We were a better team in the second half but just couldn’t get the goal.”

He added: “We made changes to go more attacking and sneak a goal and left ourselves open at the back and got caught on the counter for the goal to make it 2-0.

“The boys are disappointed, but they have to do better against teams around about us. We probably deserved to get an equaliser but we left ourselves open at the back.”

 

