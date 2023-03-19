Highland League: Brora Rangers and Clachnacuddin pick up welcome wins

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brora Rangers bounced back from their midweek loss against Buckie Thistle by defeating Nairn County 2-1.

It was a cold and wet return to Dudgeon Park for ex-player and manager, Steven Mackay, but it was his opposite number, Ally MacDonald, who went home with the win.

Brora boss MacDonald said: “We needed a reaction after the game midweek and I think we deserved our goals.

“In the second half, I don’t think we ever really got going if I am honest.

“We gave them a goal which was soft from our perspective, and we lost our way a little.

“We didn’t have the reaction or intensity we were looking for. However, the three points are vital.”

It turned out to be a game defined by set-pieces. Brora took the lead in the second minute from a corner with Andy Macrae firing the ball across goal for Jordan MacRae to tap home.

The Cattachs doubled their advantage from another set-piece in the 30th minute when Gregor Macdonald’s cross into the area fell to Millar Gamble. His first shot was saved but he followed up with a diving header to put his side 2-0 up.

Nairn responded with a great run and shot by Andrew Greig, which called Logan Ross to make an impressive diving save.

The visitors thought they had halved the deficit when a free-kick delivered into Brora’s box was well finished by Fraser Dingwall, only for it to be ruled out for offside.

Nairn pulled a goal back when a cross into the Brora area was only half-cleared to Fraser Dingwall who made no mistake.

The visitors took control of the second half but couldn’t find the equaliser.

Nairn County boss Steven Mackay said: “We started the game sloppy and Brora didn’t need to work too hard for their goals.

“We asked our guys to have a bit more belief in the second half, and I don’t think it would be unfair to say we deserved a point out of the game.

“However, we didn’t take our chances when they presented themselves, but I am really happy with the second half performance.”

Lossiemouth 0-2 Clachnacuddin

Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald praised his players’ workrate and desire in a hard-fought 2-0 victory against Lossiemouth at Grant Park.

The Clach boss was, however, critical of the number of chances his side passed up, especially in the second half.

He said: “I’m happy with the result, I’m happy with the points, but I’m not happy with our wastefulness in front of goal.

“We were clean through on the goalkeeper five times in the second half and didn’t take any of them.

“But it’s a great three points.

“You know when you come here you have to match their workrate and we did that and thoroughly deserved to win the game.”

He added: “Our wastefulness has cost us a lot this season, that’s why we have not got as many points as we should have. But I’ve no complaints today. A clean sheet and the boys’ workrate, desire – everything was fantastic.”

Clach forward James Anderson threaded the ball through to Lewis MacKenzie in the first minute but the winger fired well over the crossbar.

Lossie had their first sight at goal in the 16th minute but Ryan Farquhar’s tame effort went wide of the upright.

Clach made the breakthrough in the 22nd minute. Harry Hennem send over a dangerous cross to the back post which Lossie defender Dean Stewart could only turn into his own net.

The tricky MacKenzie was causing problems for the Lossie defence and he forced a fine save from Cammy Farquhar in the Lossie goal.

Clach had a couple of early chances at the start of the second half. Connor Bunce was almost in but Stewart put in a vital challenge to thwart him, then MacKenzie cut in from the right and flashed a shot just over the crossbar.

At the other end, Ryan Farquhar burst into the Clach box just after the hour mark to set up Ross Morrison but his goalbound shot took a deflection on its way past.

Clach sub Paul Brindle and Bunce both passed up good chances before Brindle made sure of the points deep in stoppage time when he slotted the ball into the corner of the net following a Bunce assist.

Lossiemouth interim manager Ian Campbell said: “We stood off them far too much in the first half and let them boss the game.

“But apart from the own goal they didn’t really threaten Cammy (Farquhar) too much. We were a better team in the second half but just couldn’t get the goal.”

He added: “We made changes to go more attacking and sneak a goal and left ourselves open at the back and got caught on the counter for the goal to make it 2-0.

“The boys are disappointed, but they have to do better against teams around about us. We probably deserved to get an equaliser but we left ourselves open at the back.”