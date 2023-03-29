Huntly come from 1-0 down to run out 4-1 victors at Strathspey Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huntly came from behind to run out 4-1 winners away to bottom side Strathspey Thistle in the Highland League.

Huntly threatened in the opening stages with Callum Murray and Michael Dangana both denied by Jags keeper Oliver Kelly in the space of a minute.

Strathspey took the lead on 21 minutes. A James McShane free-kick was not dealt with and the ball landed at the front post for Jacob Lockett to net from close range on his first start.

Huntly drew level in the 32nd minute. Lyall Booth was pulled down in the box, resulting in a penalty, and Dangana sent Kelly the wrong way from the spot.

The visitors started the second half well and went 3-1 ahead with two goals in fewer than two minutes. A Ryan Sewell corner on 51 minutes was headed in at the front post by Brodie Allen.

Then, in the 53rd minute a long throw from Alexander Thoirs was headed on by Ross Still and, when home keeper Kelly made a hash of trying to punch the ball away, the ball dropped for Robbie Foster to net his eighth of the season with a back-post header.

Huntly further extended their lead after 73 minutes. Dangana played the ball on for Allen whose goal-bound shot was handled at close range by Jags captain James McShane. McShane was cautioned by referee Gordon Morrison for the handball before Dangana sent Kelly the wrong way from 12 yards for the second time.

Strathspey Thistle 1-4 Huntly

73:49 Penalty Goal, Michael Dangana — Huntly Football Club (@huntlyfc) March 29, 2023