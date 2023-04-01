Highland League: Banks o’ Dee complete signing of defender Jevan Anderson from Elgin City

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Banks o’ Dee have completed the signing of centre-back Jevan Anderson on a three-year deal from Elgin City.

Dee announced the capture on the back of their emphatic 7-0 win over Lossiemouth on Saturday.

Anderson had made 32 appearances for Elgin in League Two this season but was absent from their defeats against East Fife and Stirling Albion.

The 23-year-old returns to the Highland League, where he started his career with Formartine United, and is a notable capture for the Spain Park side.

“We’re delighted to be able to attract a player of Jevan’s calibre to the club and believe he can make an immediate impact to the team,” said manager Josh Winton.

Anderson’s performances for Formartine earned him a trial at EFL side Burton Albion in 2019 and he joined the Brewers initially on a one-year deal.

He had loan spells at Kettering and Hereford but struggled for game-time, before returning to his native Aberdeen in the summer of 2021 to sign for Cove Rangers.

After an injury-hit first half of the season, he was sent on loan to Elgin in February 2022 and made the switch to Borough Briggs permanent last summer.

With the move to the Dee, he is reunited with his former Elgin team-mate Chris Antoniazzi.