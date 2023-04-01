Highland League: Banks o’ Dee complete signing of defender Jevan Anderson from Elgin City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Banks o’ Dee complete signing of defender Jevan Anderson from Elgin City

Centre-back pens three-year deal at Spain Park

By Jamie Durent
Jevan Anderson in action for Elgin City against Stirling Albion's Akeel Francis.
Jevan Anderson in action for Elgin City against Stirling Albion's Akeel Francis.

Banks o’ Dee have completed the signing of centre-back Jevan Anderson on a three-year deal from Elgin City.

Dee announced the capture on the back of their emphatic 7-0 win over Lossiemouth on Saturday.

Anderson had made 32 appearances for Elgin in League Two this season but was absent from their defeats against East Fife and Stirling Albion.

The 23-year-old returns to the Highland League, where he started his career with Formartine United, and is a notable capture for the Spain Park side.

“We’re delighted to be able to attract a player of Jevan’s calibre to the club and believe he can make an immediate impact to the team,” said manager Josh Winton.

Jevan Anderson.
Jevan Anderson joined Cove Rangers in 2021. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Anderson’s performances for Formartine earned him a trial at EFL side Burton Albion in 2019 and he joined the Brewers initially on a one-year deal.

He had loan spells at Kettering and Hereford but struggled for game-time, before returning to his native Aberdeen in the summer of 2021 to sign for Cove Rangers.

After an injury-hit first half of the season, he was sent on loan to Elgin in February 2022 and made the switch to Borough Briggs permanent last summer.

With the move to the Dee, he is reunited with his former Elgin team-mate Chris Antoniazzi.

Tags

Conversation

