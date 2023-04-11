President Brian Winton proud of Banks o’ Dee’s Highland League Cup triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

President Brian Winton proud of Banks o’ Dee’s Highland League Cup triumph

The Aberdeen club won the trophy for the first time by defeating Inverurie Locos in the final.

By Callum Law
Banks o' Dee captain Kane Winton, left, lifts the Highland League Cup after Saturday's final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee captain Kane Winton, left, lifts the Highland League Cup after Saturday's final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Banks o’ Dee’s GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup triumph was a family affair for club president Brian Winton.

He has been a major driving force behind the Aberdeen side’s promotion from the Juniors to the Breedon Highland League, while his son Josh is co-manager alongside Paul Lawson, with his other son, Kane, club captain.

After dismissing Jamie Watt and Roy McBain in January, Josh Winton and Lawson were appointed until the end of the season, and Winton senior says the future is still to be discussed.

He said: “There will be a discussion to be had about the future – they’ll probably be wanting more money now!

“We separate family life and football life, but on Saturday to win the cup with a son as co-manager and the other son as captain, it’s pretty satisfying.

“We’ve learned a lot this season. The standard of football is much better, we’ve been going to grounds we haven’t visited before and coming up against players we haven’t played before.

“There’s still a couple of games to go, but, overall, winning the cup is the end to a great season.”

Dee’s efforts rewarded

Banks o’ Dee’s triumph over Inverurie Locos at the weekend meant they became the first team to win the Highland League Cup – which goes back to 1946 – in their first season in the Highland League.

What also pleased Winton was a number of the victorious squad came through the Spain Park youth ranks.

He added: “I was looking back things prior to the final and the Highland League Cup is a trophy I never thought in my lifetime we’d have the chance to compete in, never mind win.

“I was looking back at Scottish Cup wins and things we won in the Juniors.

“But to come into the Highland League and win the cup in our first year – something nobody else has done – tells you it’s a pretty big achievement.

Brian Winton, right, with Banks o’ Dee vice-president Gordon Christie.

“A lot of our players have been with the club since they were six or seven years old.

“To see them actually achieving this in their 20s is great – I’ve always been a believer in youth football and developing players.

“To see the fruits of that labour with players coming through is really good.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Banks o' Dee captain Kane Winton, left, lifts the Highland League Cup after Saturday's final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
New arrival inspires Paul Brindle on his return to Brora Rangers
Banks o' Dee captain Kane Winton, left, lifts the Highland League Cup after Saturday's final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Committed Michael Clark aiming for Huntly silver lining after signing new deal
Banks o' Dee captain Kane Winton, left, lifts the Highland League Cup after Saturday's final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Inverurie Locos and Banks o' Dee final,…
Banks o' Dee captain Kane Winton, left, lifts the Highland League Cup after Saturday's final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Magnus Watson chuffed to play his part as Banks o' Dee make Highland League…
Banks o' Dee captain Kane Winton, left, lifts the Highland League Cup after Saturday's final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Conor Gethins gives Nairn derby win against Clach; Rothes and Deveronvale draw
Banks o' Dee captain Kane Winton, left, lifts the Highland League Cup after Saturday's final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Buckie Thistle leave it late against Strathspey; Wick Academy end wait for win at…
Banks o' Dee captain Kane Winton, left, lifts the Highland League Cup after Saturday's final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Brora Rangers edge Formartine United; Keith and Huntly share the spoils
Banks o' Dee captain Kane Winton, left, lifts the Highland League Cup after Saturday's final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee win Highland League Cup at first attempt with final triumph against…
Banks o' Dee captain Kane Winton, left, lifts the Highland League Cup after Saturday's final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Formartine face Brora as Graeme Rodger targets goal milestone
Banks o' Dee captain Kane Winton, left, lifts the Highland League Cup after Saturday's final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos and Banks o' Dee ready for final say in Highland League Cup

Most Read

1
Banks o' Dee captain Kane Winton, left, lifts the Highland League Cup after Saturday's final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
‘Mortifying and embarrassing’: Residents to withhold council tax and are demanding compensation due to…
2
Banks o' Dee captain Kane Winton, left, lifts the Highland League Cup after Saturday's final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Armed police officers called to incident at home in Inverness
3
Banks o' Dee captain Kane Winton, left, lifts the Highland League Cup after Saturday's final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Man had ‘most obscene’ images of children and sick picture of woman and dog
4
Banks o' Dee captain Kane Winton, left, lifts the Highland League Cup after Saturday's final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
From Aberdeenshire to Florida: Vegan skincare entrepreneur celebrates self-love success
5
Banks o' Dee captain Kane Winton, left, lifts the Highland League Cup after Saturday's final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Video shows reversing car mounting another on Elgin High Street
6
Banks o' Dee captain Kane Winton, left, lifts the Highland League Cup after Saturday's final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Disabled Aberdeenshire man who was seen as ‘too challenging’ to do music at school…
7
Banks o' Dee captain Kane Winton, left, lifts the Highland League Cup after Saturday's final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
‘I’ve genuinely loved every minute’: Leighton Clarkson wants third-place finish to repay Aberdeen and…
8
Banks o' Dee captain Kane Winton, left, lifts the Highland League Cup after Saturday's final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire councillor Geva Blackett to star on MasterChef TV show tonight
2
9
Banks o' Dee captain Kane Winton, left, lifts the Highland League Cup after Saturday's final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gallery: Bunnies, bonnets and bikers – Aberdonian Easter through the years
10
Banks o' Dee captain Kane Winton, left, lifts the Highland League Cup after Saturday's final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Hotel boss resigns after punching porter in drunken attack

More from Press and Journal

Banks o' Dee captain Kane Winton, left, lifts the Highland League Cup after Saturday's final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A99 Wick to Latheron road reopens following crash involving car and lorry
Banks o' Dee captain Kane Winton, left, lifts the Highland League Cup after Saturday's final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Repeat offender jailed after spree of 'chaos and violence'
Banks o' Dee captain Kane Winton, left, lifts the Highland League Cup after Saturday's final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peter Faccenda: If we don't capitalise on just transition opportunities, future generations will ask…
Banks o' Dee captain Kane Winton, left, lifts the Highland League Cup after Saturday's final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
New use for former Burnett's bakery site in Inverness, glamping pods for Abriachan and…
Aberdeen directors Dick Donald and Chris Anderson in 1980 with a model of Pittodrie. Image: DC Thomson.
Neil Drysdale: Chris Anderson - the visionary behind the scenes at Pittodrie in the…
Banks o' Dee captain Kane Winton, left, lifts the Highland League Cup after Saturday's final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Billy Mckay sets sights on goals as Championship's defensive aces Arbroath lie in wait…
Banks o' Dee captain Kane Winton, left, lifts the Highland League Cup after Saturday's final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Duncan Shearer: Red-hot strikers making Barry Robson's Aberdeen tick as Hearts press panic button…
Banks o' Dee captain Kane Winton, left, lifts the Highland League Cup after Saturday's final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
Aberdeen Sheriff C Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Man caught with speaker and PlayStation controller stolen in break-in
Jordon Brown in action for Peterhead against Kelty Hearts. Image: Duncan Brown
Chance to climb off bottom of League One 'massive incentive' for Peterhead against Dunfermline…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented