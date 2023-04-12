Banks o’ Dee debut to remember for defender Jevan Anderson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banks o’ Dee debut to remember for defender Jevan Anderson

A week after signing for the Spain Park side, the defender helped them win the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

By Callum Law
Jevan Anderson, centre, in action for Banks o' Dee in the Highland League Cup final.
Jevan Anderson, centre, in action for Banks o' Dee in the Highland League Cup final.

Jevan Anderson enjoyed a dream Banks o’ Dee debut as they lifted the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

A week after signing for the Aberdeen side from Elgin City, the defender was pitched in for his debut as Dee defeated Inverurie Locos in the final at Fraserburgh’s Bellslea.

The former Cove Rangers, Formartine United and Burton Albion player was deployed at left-back by co-managers Paul Lawson and Josh Winton.

Anderson, 23, said: “I spoke to Paul and Josh because I’d been struggling with a slight injury, but you want to play.

“I decided to give it my best and left-back isn’t my ideal position, but with the way they wanted to play they wanted me there.

“I just thought I’d take it in my stride and play as well as I could.

“I couldn’t ask for a better start, but I knew coming to Banks o’ Dee I was joining a club that’s used to winning trophies from their time in the Juniors.

“They’re ambitious and it’s something I want to be a part of, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Brothers on opposite sides

Banks o’ Dee’s triumph at the weekend meant that Anderson’s younger brother, Inverurie Locos midfielder Cole, was left disappointed.

However, the siblings didn’t go head to head in the final because Cole was cup-tied having featured for Formartine United earlier in the competition.

Jevan added: “It would have been a bit harder if he’d been able to play in the final.

“He was obviously wanting Locos to win – if he’d been playing as well there might have been more of a family split.

Jevan Anderson organises the Dee defence against Inverurie.

“It’s one of these things that happens in football and thankfully we managed to win.

“He’s really enjoyed himself since going to Locos and it was unfortunate he couldn’t play, because you want to play in big games.

“I’m sure he’ll have his time to play in these sort of games.”

