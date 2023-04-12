Banks o’ Dee debut to remember for defender Jevan Anderson

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jevan Anderson enjoyed a dream Banks o’ Dee debut as they lifted the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

A week after signing for the Aberdeen side from Elgin City, the defender was pitched in for his debut as Dee defeated Inverurie Locos in the final at Fraserburgh’s Bellslea.

The former Cove Rangers, Formartine United and Burton Albion player was deployed at left-back by co-managers Paul Lawson and Josh Winton.

Anderson, 23, said: “I spoke to Paul and Josh because I’d been struggling with a slight injury, but you want to play.

“I decided to give it my best and left-back isn’t my ideal position, but with the way they wanted to play they wanted me there.

“I just thought I’d take it in my stride and play as well as I could.

“I couldn’t ask for a better start, but I knew coming to Banks o’ Dee I was joining a club that’s used to winning trophies from their time in the Juniors.

“They’re ambitious and it’s something I want to be a part of, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Brothers on opposite sides

Banks o’ Dee’s triumph at the weekend meant that Anderson’s younger brother, Inverurie Locos midfielder Cole, was left disappointed.

However, the siblings didn’t go head to head in the final because Cole was cup-tied having featured for Formartine United earlier in the competition.

Jevan added: “It would have been a bit harder if he’d been able to play in the final.

“He was obviously wanting Locos to win – if he’d been playing as well there might have been more of a family split.

“It’s one of these things that happens in football and thankfully we managed to win.

“He’s really enjoyed himself since going to Locos and it was unfortunate he couldn’t play, because you want to play in big games.

“I’m sure he’ll have his time to play in these sort of games.”