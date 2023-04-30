Brechin City verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Highland League champions suffer late heartbreak in pyramid play-off first leg with Spartans

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin City suffered heartbreak in the pyramid play-off semi-final first leg as ten-man Spartans snatched a late winner.

Blair Henderson’s header gives the Edinburgh side a slender advantage going into next Saturday’s return clash at Glebe Park.

And City struggled to break down City who played most of the game a man down after skipper Kevin Waugh was red carded.

Spartans v Brechin City: Key moments

Brechin were backed by 750 fans as they clinched the Highland League title at Buckie Thistle last weekend.

Brechin were given an incredible send-off ahead of that game as they left Glebe Park.

And their army of fans were again out in force in Edinburgh with five supporters buses making the 184-mile round trip from Brechin to Ainslie Park.

Ainslie Park was a sea of red-and-white at kick-off, the favour colour of both sides.

But it was the home side who had the best of the opening exchanges.

Sam Jones curled wide from the edge of the box and Brechin keeper Lenny Wilson almost spilled a Rhys Armstrong free-kick into his own net.

A goal-line clearance from Hamish Thomson rescued City to keep the score tied at 0–0.

The hosts were then reduced to ten men as skipper Kevin Waugh was shown red for a last man challenge on Anthony McDonald.

Brechin came close just after the break.

Spartans keeper Blair Carswell spilled a Botti Biabi effort in Grady McGrath’s path.

But Brechin’s top scorer couldn’t convert the rebound.

At the other end, Cammy Russell blasted a low 18-yard effort off the base of the post.

Kevin McHattie struck the woodwork for Brechin from 25 yards.

Brechin player ratings

Brechin City: Wilson 6, McHattie 8, Thomson 7, Spark 7, Northcott 7, Inglis 6, MacLeod 7, Scott 6, McDonald 7 (Loudon 4), Biabi 6, McGrath 6. Subs: Easton, Bain, Koutismouka, Cooney, Cruickshank, McArthur, Ferguson.

Brechin star man

Anthony McDonald was a constant threat for Brechin before he ran out of steam and was subbed off.

Manager under the microscope

Andy Kirk has already achieved one big objective in leading his side to a historic first-ever Highland League title.

However, both Kirk and Brechin have ambitions much greater than that.

They have made it very clear that City are desperate to make a return to the SPFL after their relegation from League Two in 2021.

And he will still believe his side can overturn this tie.

What next for Brechin City in promotion bid?

Brechin will host Spartans at Glebe Park next Saturday with the tie on a knife-edge.

The winner of the tie will face the bottom side in League Two over two legs on May 13 and May 20.

With the League Two survival race going down to the wire, the opponents that day will come from Albion Rovers or Bonnyrigg Rose.