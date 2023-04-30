Brechin City verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Highland League champions suffer late heartbreak in pyramid play-off first leg with Spartans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin City verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Highland League champions suffer late heartbreak in pyramid play-off first leg with Spartans

Brechin suffered heartbreak in the pyramid play-off semi-final first leg as ten-man Spartans snatched a late winner.

By Ewan Smith
Brechin's Euan Spark and Spartans' Cammy Russell share a joke. Image: Sportpix.
Blair Henderson’s header gives the Edinburgh side a slender advantage going into next Saturday’s return clash at Glebe Park.

And City struggled to break down City who played most of the game a man down after skipper Kevin Waugh was red carded.

Spartans v Brechin City: Key moments

Brechin were backed by 750 fans as they clinched the Highland League title at Buckie Thistle last weekend.

Brechin were given an incredible send-off ahead of that game as they left Glebe Park.

And their army of fans were again out in force in Edinburgh with five supporters buses making the 184-mile round trip from Brechin to Ainslie Park.

Ainslie Park was a sea of red-and-white at kick-off, the favour colour of both sides.

But it was the home side who had the best of the opening exchanges.

Sam Jones curled wide from the edge of the box and Brechin keeper Lenny Wilson almost spilled a Rhys Armstrong free-kick into his own net.

A goal-line clearance from Hamish Thomson rescued City to keep the score tied at 0–0.

The hosts were then reduced to ten men as skipper Kevin Waugh was shown red for a last man challenge on Anthony McDonald.

Brechin came close just after the break.

Spartans keeper Blair Carswell spilled a Botti Biabi effort in Grady McGrath’s path.

But Brechin’s top scorer couldn’t convert the rebound.

At the other end, Cammy Russell blasted a low 18-yard effort off the base of the post.
Kevin McHattie struck the woodwork for Brechin from 25 yards.

Brechin player ratings

Brechin City: Wilson 6, McHattie 8, Thomson 7, Spark 7, Northcott 7, Inglis 6, MacLeod 7, Scott 6, McDonald 7 (Loudon 4), Biabi 6, McGrath 6. Subs: Easton, Bain, Koutismouka, Cooney, Cruickshank, McArthur, Ferguson.

Brechin star man

Anthony McDonald was a constant threat for Brechin before he ran out of steam and was subbed off.

Manager under the microscope

Andy Kirk has already achieved one big objective in leading his side to a historic first-ever Highland League title.

However, both Kirk and Brechin have ambitions much greater than that.

They have made it very clear that City are desperate to make a return to the SPFL after their relegation from League Two in 2021.

And he will still believe his side can overturn this tie.

Blair Henderson scores the only goal of the game with a near post header. Image: Sportpix.

What next for Brechin City in promotion bid?

Brechin will host Spartans at Glebe Park next Saturday with the tie on a knife-edge.

The winner of the tie will face the bottom side in League Two over two legs on May 13 and May 20.

With the League Two survival race going down to the wire, the opponents that day will come from Albion Rovers or Bonnyrigg Rose.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

