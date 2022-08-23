Goalkeeper Stuart Knight’s pride at reaching 500 games for Forres Mechanics

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forres Mechanics goalkeeper Stuart Knight has revealed his pride at reaching 500 games for the club.

The custodian hit the landmark in Saturday’s 3-0 Breedon Highland League success against Huntly at Mosset Park.

Looking back across the last 15 years with the Can-Cans, Knight said: “When I was driving to the game it dawned on me that I’ve effectively been with Forres my whole adult life.

“It’s part of my identity really I suppose and I’m really proud of the achievement.

“I’m led to believe Kevin Walker is the only Forres player to have played more games for the club.

“When I think on some of the legends in the Highland League and guys I’ve played with at Forres, it’s a bit surreal to have played more games than some of them.”

Trophy success

During his time with Forres, Knight has been part of sides that won the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup (2010), North of Scotland Cup (2010) and the Highland League (2012).

He looks back on those achievements as particular highlights.

The 34-year-old added: “We’ve won two cups and the league during my time and winning the league is probably the biggest highlight.

“When I signed, the likes of Simon Allan and Neil Whyte were already at the club and the team just seemed to build and build.

“We ended up winning the league and it was the culmination of three or four years of building.

More photos from Knighty’s 500th appearance on Saturday 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/P1iKN01OsN — ForresMechanics F.C. (@TheCansOfficial) August 22, 2022

“We were all really good pals and we still are now and have a laugh, the highlight was being in among those guys and being part of that.

“Winning things is massive and even when we haven’t won things we’ve still been a strong outfit.

“I could talk about all the good players, but the biggest thing is that the guys I’ve played with have all been good lads and the social side of it is a massive part of the Highland League.”

Enjoyment key for Knight

Knight has no plans to hang up his gloves any time soon and hopes to enjoy more success with Forres.

Steven MacDonald’s side have made a good start this term winning four of their first five league games.

Knight said: “I’m still really enjoying it.

“Last season was a hard one, I tore my calf three times and missed a heap of games.

“I’ve never really had muscular injuries before it’s usually just been knocks.

“So tearing my calf was different because I could barely move. I went to all the games and was still itching to play.

“I’m really enjoying it again and, as long as that’s the case, I’ll carry on – and I think I’ve got another couple of years left.

“I’d like to win another cup. Getting knocked out of the North of Scotland Cup last week was a blow.

“In the league realistically, I think we’re looking to finish top of the middle back.

“The top four or five teams are maybe a bit ahead, but we’ll try to take some scalps.

“It’s the teams roundabout you that you need to beat and if we can do that then we could finish sixth, which would be a good season.

“We’ve still got a crack at the Highland League Cup and there’s the Scottish Cup to come as well.”