Watch: Highland League Weekly goal of the season – winner revealed!

The Highland League Weekly viewers have spoken and decided the best goal we filmed during the 2022/23 season.

We’ve been running our poll for a couple of weeks – having already whittled the 270 goals we filmed during the campaign down to the shortlist of 11 featured in the video above.

The results are now in and we can reveal – while he was run close by Matt Jamieson’s effort for Deveronvale against Strathspey Thistle – the winner of the vote was… Keith’s Gavin Elphinstone with his howitzer against Forres Mechanics.

Our Highland League Weekly panel said at the time it would have taken more than two goalies to stop the fearsome long-ranger, so well done Gavin!

