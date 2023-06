[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie Thistle have made their second goalkeeper signing of the summer after Euan Storrier moved to Victoria Park from Huntly.

The 24 year-old, who has signed a four-year deal with the Jags, will provide competition to Stuart Knight who move to Buckie from Forres Mechanics last month.

Storrier, who initially joined Huntly on loan from Forres before moving to Christie Park permanently in 2020, has made 145 appearances for the Black and Golds.