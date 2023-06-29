Gallery: The best images as Aberdeen return to Cormack Park for pre-season training

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Gallery: The best images as Aberdeen return to Cormack Park for pre-season training

New signings and some familiar faces were on the training pitch as the Dons geared up for the new season.

Angus MacDonald (L) and Graeme Shinnie sharing a joke. Image: SNS.
Angus MacDonald (L) and Graeme Shinnie sharing a joke. Image: SNS.
By Danny Law

The Aberdeen players were back training at Cormack Park as they stepped up their preparations for the new season.

The Scottish Premiership fixtures for the 2023-24 season will be revealed on Friday morning but Barry Robson already has his players hard at work.

The Dons have already made five signings during the summer transfer window with Nicky Devlin, Rhys Williams and Ester Sokler as well as the return of Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson on permanent deals.

There were some familair faces back at Cormack Park with Anthony Stewart and Vicente Besuijen among those getting put through their paces.

Here are the best images from today’s training session…

The Dons players were back on the training pitch. All images by SNS.
Barry Robson, new coach Peter Leven and Neil Simpson heading out to the training pitch.
New Aberdeen signing Nicky Devlin settling into life at Cormack Park.
New Aberdeen signing Ester Sokler poses for a picture.
Jonny Hayes has a new haircut for a new season.
Connor Barron will be hoping for a big season after injury disrupted his 2022-23 campaign.
Anthony Stewart back at his old stomping ground after spending the second half of last season on loan at MK Dons.
Barry Robson and Neil Simpson keep a watchful eye over training.
Barry Robson has a chat with Dons goalkeeper Kelle Roos.
Anthony Stewart captained the Dons last season.
Graeme Shinnie (R) and Angus MacDonald enjoying being back at work.
Vicente Besuijen is back in Aberdeen ahead of the new season.
New Aberdeen signing Rhys Williams pictured at Cormack Park.
Goalkeepers’ union: Kelle Roos deep in conversation.
Neil Simpson and Barry Robson back at Cormack Park.

