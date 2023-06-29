Gallery: The best images as Aberdeen return to Cormack Park for pre-season training

The Aberdeen players were back training at Cormack Park as they stepped up their preparations for the new season.

The Scottish Premiership fixtures for the 2023-24 season will be revealed on Friday morning but Barry Robson already has his players hard at work.

The Dons have already made five signings during the summer transfer window with Nicky Devlin, Rhys Williams and Ester Sokler as well as the return of Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson on permanent deals.

There were some familair faces back at Cormack Park with Anthony Stewart and Vicente Besuijen among those getting put through their paces.

Here are the best images from today’s training session…