Shinty: Kingussie go top of Mowi Premiership with win at Lovat

Kingussie lead the Mowi Premiership for the first time this season after Ruaridh Anderson scored just three minutes into the second half to claim a 1-0 win at Lovat.

The Kings had keeper Rory McGregor to thank for both points as he made a great save when Greg Matheson went through one-on-one.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “It’s good to be top of the table again, especially as we fielded a changed team today.

“This was a tough game in a strong wind.

“We defended really well and were strong in middle of the park.

“We had a lot of ball, but it was hard to break Lovat down as they also were good at the back.

“The goal came right at the start of the second half and it was a great time to score but we just couldn’t get that second goal despite having plenty of chances.”

With Glasgow Mid Argyll already looking doomed at the bottom of the Mowi Premiership, the battle to avoid the second relegation spot is on with Kyles Athletic the day’s big winners.

Conor Kennedy and Scott Macdonald both scored twice in the first half as the Tighnabruaich men won 4-0 at Caberfeidh.

Kyles Athletic player/coach Roddy Macdonald said: “We are very happy with that result.

“It was a great team performance. We battled for every ball and played some great shinty, especially in the first half.

“Travelling with a full squad hasn’t happened often over the last couple of years so that was particularly pleasing.”

MacRae guides Shiel to victory

Beauly slipped into the relegation zone after losing 2-0 at Kinlochshiel.

The Braeview Park side weathered a first half storm against the wind and looked as if they might claim a point before John MacRae came off the bench to inspire Shiel to a 2-0 win.

Archie MacRae was Shiel’s top performer and he just managed to force the ball over the line for a 78th-minute opener with John MacRae driving low into the net a couple of minutes later.

Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “I lost count of how many shots missed the target in the first half but John was our super-sub today.

“I didn’t want to use him, but we had to put him on and even his presence makes a difference, and he made a goal for Archie before scoring himself.”

After a successful back operation almost three months ago, John MacRae played 90 minutes for the Shiel second team as they lost 6-0 to their Newtonmore counterparts but his first team contribution was telling.

He said: “I’m really happy with how things have gone so far since the operation.

“My back can feel a bit stiff after games, and maybe I shouldn’t have been involved in both matches today, but it’s good to be back playing.”

A share of the spoils

Skye Camanachd collected what could yet prove to be a valuable point following a 1-1 draw at Oban Camanachd.

Skye led when James Pringle punished a defensive slip on the half-hour, but Malcolm Clark volleyed home soon after the restart.

Oban Camanachd’s cause wasn’t helped when Scott MacMillan was sent off around the hour mark for a stamp on Skye defender John Gillies.

Skye boss Kenny MacLeod said: “We stood up to them and showed huge character and would have won it other than for a couple of incredible saves from their keeper Cammy Sutherland.”

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: “The strong wind meant it was a game of two halves.

“We were second best all over the pitch in the first half and were glad to only be a goal down at the break.

“With the elements, we should have gone on to win and we were in the ascendency when Scott was sent off.

“It was a tough game, very physical but well refereed by Ross Brown and I was impressed by Skye.”

Lochaber and Kilmallie won through to the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup final.

Duncan MacKinnon put Lochaber ahead in the opening minute of their semi against Inveraray 3-1.

Findlay MacDonald added a second and although Kieran McKay pulled a goal back, Ben Delaney converted from the penalty spot to seal a 3-1 win.

Calum MacDougall was the star of the show, scoring all five goals in Kilmallie’s 5-1 win over Bute 5-1. Leon Mcmillan countered for Bute.