Dean Donaldson hopes Turriff United can make positive impression in friendly against Aberdeen

Dean Donaldson has called on Turriff United to focus on the game and not the occasion when they face Aberdeen.

The Dons take on the Breedon Highland League side tonight (7.45pm) with a sell-out crowd of around 2,000 set to cram into the Haughs.

Although it is a friendly, manager Donaldson knows it will still be a special night for his club – but wants his players to focus solely on impressing during the 90 minutes.

He said: “We expect a very tough game, because we’re facing the third best team in Scotland, so it’s probably the toughest game we’ve had in our time at Turriff.

“It’s great that Barry Robson and the team are coming to a little town like Turriff.

“It also probably shows that we’re coming on, because a couple of years ago we probably wouldn’t have got Aberdeen near the place.

“For the players it’s an exciting occasion, but they also won’t want to be getting hammered and will want to give a good account of themselves.

“For us we’re building up to the first game of the season, getting our fitness up and we’ll be trying to give minutes to as many of the boys as possible.

“The occasion will take care of itself. It’s potentially the biggest crowd Turriff has ever had, but we’ve just got to play the game.

“The boys need to try to do their jobs during the 90 minutes.”

‘We’re under no illusions’

Turriff have already played three pre-season friendlies.

They’ve beaten Junior sides Stonehaven (1-0) and Montrose Roselea (5-1), and lost to fellow Highland League side Inverurie Locos (4-2).

Donaldson has been satisfied with what he has seen from his side so far as they build up to the season starting on July 29.

But the Turra boss knows this evening’s encounter with the Dons will be a different proposition for his charges.

He added: “I’ve been fairly happy with what I’ve seen so far and how the boys are coming on.

“Their statistics have been getting better every week, but we’re under no illusions with this game – we don’t expect to see a lot of the ball.

“A lot of hard work is required. The boys will have to be able to get around the pitch against a very determined Aberdeen side with new players involved.

“We’ll expect them to press us and put us under pressure.”