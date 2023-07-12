Dean Donaldson hopes Turriff United can make positive impression in friendly against Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Dean Donaldson hopes Turriff United can make positive impression in friendly against Aberdeen

The Breedon Highland League side take on the Dons in a pre-season friendly tonight.

By Callum Law
Dean Donaldson has called on Turriff United to focus on the game and not the occasion when they face Aberdeen.

The Dons take on the Breedon Highland League side tonight (7.45pm) with a sell-out crowd of around 2,000 set to cram into the Haughs.

Although it is a friendly, manager Donaldson knows it will still be a special night for his club – but wants his players to focus solely on impressing during the 90 minutes.

He said: “We expect a very tough game, because we’re facing the third best team in Scotland, so it’s probably the toughest game we’ve had in our time at Turriff.

“It’s great that Barry Robson and the team are coming to a little town like Turriff.

“It also probably shows that we’re coming on, because a couple of years ago we probably wouldn’t have got Aberdeen near the place.

Barry Robson is taking Aberdeen to Turriff tonight.

“For the players it’s an exciting occasion, but they also won’t want to be getting hammered and will want to give a good account of themselves.

“For us we’re building up to the first game of the season, getting our fitness up and we’ll be trying to give minutes to as many of the boys as possible.

“The occasion will take care of itself. It’s potentially the biggest crowd Turriff has ever had, but we’ve just got to play the game.

“The boys need to try to do their jobs during the 90 minutes.”

‘We’re under no illusions’

Turriff have already played three pre-season friendlies.

They’ve beaten Junior sides Stonehaven (1-0) and Montrose Roselea (5-1), and lost to fellow Highland League side Inverurie Locos (4-2).

Donaldson has been satisfied with what he has seen from his side so far as they build up to the season starting on July 29.

But the Turra boss knows this evening’s encounter with the Dons will be a different proposition for his charges.

He added: “I’ve been fairly happy with what I’ve seen so far and how the boys are coming on.

“Their statistics have been getting better every week, but we’re under no illusions with this game – we don’t expect to see a lot of the ball.

“A lot of hard work is required. The boys will have to be able to get around the pitch against a very determined Aberdeen side with new players involved.

“We’ll expect them to press us and put us under pressure.”

