Formartine United manager delighted to sign ‘exciting’ Aberdeen youngster

Adam Emslie has made the move from Pittodrie to Pitmedden on a loan deal until January.

By Danny Law
Formartine manager Stuart Anderson.
Formartine manager Stuart Anderson.

Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson believes new signing Adam Emslie can provide a real spark at North Lodge Park.

The 17-year-old has joined Formartine on a loan deal until January.

Anderson said: “I have watched Adam playing for Aberdeen’s development team lots of times over the past two years.

“He is an exciting player who is quick and direct.

“I think he’ll excite people when they come to watch so we’re delighted we’ve managed to get him in.

“We have been asking Aberdeen about him for a while now and thankfully it has eventually happened.

“Hopefully we can benefit him and Aberdeen by giving him a platform to play – and that will benefit us at the same time.”

It is a boost for Formartine following the departure of Mark Gallagher and Tyler Mykyta who have both moved to full-time football with Cove Rangers.

Anderson added: “Even before they left, Adam was one we really wanted to get in.

“He was a target for us. We were asking Aberdeen about him in March.

“These things can take time and we are really grateful to Aberdeen for letting us have him.”

The Formartine boss remains keen to add to his squad if the right player comes along.

He added: “Every manager will say the same thing.

“If you can get a better player in then you’ve got to try but we are really happy with the players we have got.

“We feel we are in a good place but we are always looking.”

New arrivals at Kynoch Park

Keith have also bolstered their squad ahead of the start of the new Breedon Highland League campaign.

The Maroons have signed left-back Liam Cheyne from Turriff United and Sunnybank striker Michael Taylor on three-year deals.

Meanwhile, midfielder Liam Duncan has also committed his future to the club by signing a new deal until 2026.

