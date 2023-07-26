Co-captain Ryan Robertson takes pride in Keith long service after signing new contract

Co-captain Ryan Robertson is proud to have committed his future to Keith and is honoured to have been awarded a testimonial in the coming years.

The defender and fellow joint-skipper James Brownie, who are both heading into their eighth season with the Maroons, have signed new deals until the summer of 2026.

As a result of that, the long-serving duo will also receive testimonials.

Robertson, 32, said: “When the contract extension was mentioned to me it was a straightforward decision to make and I didn’t really have to think about it when I knew the club wanted to keep me.

“From a footballing aspect, Keith does feel like home. I’ve always had a good relationship with the management team and the committee at the club.

“We know what they want to do in terms of trying to build the club up again, and it was something I felt I could add to being one of the most experienced players in the group.

“There’s still a few more seasons to get through (before the testimonials) and hopefully we’ll both manage to get through them unscathed.

“But having been at the club for so long and for the club to want to recognise us for how we’ve represented them over the years is an honour.

“It’s something to look forward to for James and I, and a lot of people don’t get to reach that sort of milestone in their football career.”

Sharing the burden

The captaincy set-up at Kynoch Park with Robertson and Brownie as joint-skippers is unique in the Breedon Highland League.

The pair took on the armband last season and Robertson reckons it’s worked well.

He added: “During pre-season last year the gaffer had a conversation with James and I and it was something we were happy with in terms of splitting the role and responsibility.

“It works quite well, I think we both bring a lot to the table in terms of experience as we’re the two oldest players in the squad.

“It’s maybe a bit unorthodox to have co-captains, but I think it’s worked out well for us.

“It was an honour to be named as co-captain and I know James shares that sentiment.”

Maroons can improve

The new Highland League season gets under way on Saturday with Keith taking on Deveronvale at Princess Royal Park.

After finishing 15th last term, Robertson is optimistic about the Maroons making improvements.

He said: “I think we’ve brought in players that will improve the squad and add to the depth, which is maybe something we’ve missed in recent seasons.

“The starting eleven and the squad is looking stronger I think, so we go into it with optimism.

“Last season was a poor season and we were all disappointed, so that’s something we’re looking to improve on.

“We want to push on up the table and our first three games are against Deveronvale, Clach and Turriff who are sides that have been around us in recent years.

“If we could make a good start in those games it would bode well for the rest of the campaign.”