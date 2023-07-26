Co-captain Ryan Robertson takes pride in Keith long service after signing new contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Co-captain Ryan Robertson takes pride in Keith long service after signing new contract

The Maroons defender and fellow joint-skipper James Brownie have both signed new deals until the summer of 2026.

By Callum Law
Ryan Robertson, left, in action for Keith
Ryan Robertson, left, in action for Keith

Co-captain Ryan Robertson is proud to have committed his future to Keith and is honoured to have been awarded a testimonial in the coming years.

The defender and fellow joint-skipper James Brownie, who are both heading into their eighth season with the Maroons, have signed new deals until the summer of 2026.

As a result of that, the long-serving duo will also receive testimonials.

Robertson, 32, said: “When the contract extension was mentioned to me it was a straightforward decision to make and I didn’t really have to think about it when I knew the club wanted to keep me.

“From a footballing aspect, Keith does feel like home. I’ve always had a good relationship with the management team and the committee at the club.

James Brownie is co-captain of Keith with Ryan Robertson

“We know what they want to do in terms of trying to build the club up again, and it was something I felt I could add to being one of the most experienced players in the group.

“There’s still a few more seasons to get through (before the testimonials) and hopefully we’ll both manage to get through them unscathed.

“But having been at the club for so long and for the club to want to recognise us for how we’ve represented them over the years is an honour.

“It’s something to look forward to for James and I, and a lot of people don’t get to reach that sort of milestone in their football career.”

Sharing the burden

The captaincy set-up at Kynoch Park with Robertson and Brownie as joint-skippers is unique in the Breedon Highland League.

The pair took on the armband last season and Robertson reckons it’s worked well.

He added: “During pre-season last year the gaffer had a conversation with James and I and it was something we were happy with in terms of splitting the role and responsibility.

“It works quite well, I think we both bring a lot to the table in terms of experience as we’re the two oldest players in the squad.

“It’s maybe a bit unorthodox to have co-captains, but I think it’s worked out well for us.

“It was an honour to be named as co-captain and I know James shares that sentiment.”

Maroons can improve

The new Highland League season gets under way on Saturday with Keith taking on Deveronvale at Princess Royal Park.

After finishing 15th last term, Robertson is optimistic about the Maroons making improvements.

He said: “I think we’ve brought in players that will improve the squad and add to the depth, which is maybe something we’ve missed in recent seasons.

“The starting eleven and the squad is looking stronger I think, so we go into it with optimism.

“Last season was a poor season and we were all disappointed, so that’s something we’re looking to improve on.

“We want to push on up the table and our first three games are against Deveronvale, Clach and Turriff who are sides that have been around us in recent years.

“If we could make a good start in those games it would bode well for the rest of the campaign.”

