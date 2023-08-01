Euan Spark proud to be Brechin captain and eyes Challenge Cup progress

Brechin City’s Euan Spark is thrilled to take on the captaincy of his hometown club and hopes to lead them into the second round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The Hedgemen take on Hearts B at Glebe Park tonight (7.30pm) in the first round of the Challenge Cup.

Defender Spark has taken on the role of skipper this season following the departure of Jamie Bain during the summer.

The 26-year-old said: “It’s brilliant, I was brought up in Brechin and I’ve supported the club since I was young.

“There’s a lot of responsibility goes with it, but I’m proud to take it on.

“Jamie Bain did it last season and won the league so there’s pressure to follow that up.

“There’s new faces in the squad that we’ve got to help get used to how we play and get used to the league and as a team we want to try to win the league again.

“When I was a kid I used to go home and away watching Brechin and it was great.

“Before Saturday’s game against Formartine we did a question and answer session and there were 60 kids there and it’s good to see them getting involved and coming to watch.

“There’s a buzz about the town and there’s an expectation on us this season to win the league again and we’ll do our best to do that.”

Hedgemen have job to do

Although the Challenge Cup may not be at the top of Brechin’s list of priorities for the campaign Spark is determined to do as well as possible in the tournament.

The winner of this evening’s tie will play Hibs B or Formartine United in the second round.

Spark added: “It’s another game, we want to keep improving every week so it’s a chance for us to improve on Saturday (1-0 win).

“It’s different opposition to what we usually face and it’s a chance to get through to the next round.

“I think the pressure is on us. If you win these games people say you’re playing against kids and then if you lose it’s worse because it’s against kids.

“We’ve got to do our jobs and try to get through to the next round.

“Last season we got through a couple of rounds and got to play Inverness Caley Thistle and it’s always good if you can have a run.

“For some of our young players it’s good for them to be able to showcase themselves against different opposition.

“We want to do well in the competition and hopefully we can do well.”