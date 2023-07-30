Andy Kirk happy as champions Brechin make winning start against nine-man Formartine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Andy Kirk happy as champions Brechin make winning start against nine-man Formartine

Ewan Loudon's 77th minute penalty was the difference between the sides with United having Paul Campbell and Johnny Crawford sent off.

By Callum Law
Brechin City's Ewan Loudon, not in picture, beats Formartine United goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald with his penalty. Pictures by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Brechin City's Ewan Loudon, not in picture, beats Formartine United goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald with his penalty. Pictures by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Brechin City manager Andy Kirk was pleased his Breedon Highland League champions managed to see off resolute Formartine United to start the new season with a win.

The Hedgemen prevailed 1-0 at Glebe Park courtesy of Ewan Loudon’s second half penalty.

However, they found it difficult against a United side who played for an hour with 10 men following Paul Campbell’s dismissal, before also losing Johnny Crawford in stoppage time.

Brechin boss Kirk said: “I’m pleased to get the win and get off to a good start.

“If you want to be up there challenging for trophies you need to start the season well.

“You know what this league’s like, if you’re trying to play catch-up it’s difficult.

“We’ll keep trying to improve and keep trying to add one or two and hopefully we can be up there challenging again.”

On the red card incidents, Kirk added: “The first one I can see it’s a booking he (Campbell) has led with his arm.

Prior to kick-off at Glebe Park Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie, second from right, was presented with the Highland League championship flag by John Campbell, left, Highland League secretary, Sandy Sinclair, second from left, senior vice-president of the Highland League and Alan Morrison, right of sponsors Breedon.

“The second one looked the same so I can understand why the ref sent him off.

“For the second sending off from our dugout I don’t think he (Crawford) was trying to hurt anyone at all but it looked like he went in with two legs.

“The law of the game is that if you lunge in you run the risk and I thought that was the case.”

Incidents aplenty

In the early stages Spencer Moreland fired over for Brechin and at the other end a good Hamish Thomson block denied Julian Wade.

On 29 minutes Formartine were reduced to 10 with Campbell’s dismissal.

The striker had been booked nine minutes earlier for catching Michael McArthur with his elbow.

Then, as he tussled with Euan Spark, Campbell’s hand appeared to catch the City defender in the face and referee Greg Soutar was quick to brandish another yellow card followed by a red.

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson said: “The first one I’m too far away, but with the second one if that’s a booking we’ll get a lot of sending offs over the course of the season.

Formartine’s Paul Campbell is distraught after being sent off against Brechin

“I think he’s just trying to use his body like strikers do and unfortunately he’s been sent off.

“Everything’s on camera and once we see it back we’ll have a better look.”

Lifted by having the numerical advantage the Hedgemen upped the tempo in search of the opener and Fraser MacLeod was twice denied by goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald with shots from the edge of the box.

That aside, United were excellent defensively and restricted Brechin to few chances.

But in the 77th minute the breakthrough arrived. A Brechin trialist, believed to be Liam Duell, exchanged passes with MacLeod before bursting into the box and going down under Rhys Thomas’ sliding challenge.

Brechin’s Fraser MacLeod, left, is put under pressure by Formartine’s Graeme Rodger

Ref Soutar pointed to the spot and Loudon fired into the bottom left corner.

In the closing stages City were close to a second with the trialist scuffing an effort wide from eight yards.

Formartine then lost Crawford in the third minute of injury time as he was shown a straight red card for a lunging challenge on MacLeod just inside the Brechin half.

The United defender has been fouled by McArthur in the build-up with referee Soutar playing advantage which led to the incident occurring.

That meant after Crawford had been dismissed Formartine received a free-kick which they nearly scored from.

Macdonald sent it into the box and Kieran Adams’ looping header came off the junction of post and bar before Brechin scrambled the ball to safety.

Positives to take

Anderson added: “You never like to get beat, but I’m happy with the performance the boys put in.

“We had to play for 60 minutes with 10 men which is difficult against the champions and it took a penalty to beat us.

“We’re unlucky not to score and it’s probably what we deserved, but we need to take it on the chin and take the positives out of the performance.

“(With the penalty) it was too far away and there were a lot of bodies there, I spoke to Rhys and he said it’s a bit of a tangle.”

Asked for his view on Crawford’s red card, Anderson said: “I think there’s a foul to us before it and it’s maybe a bit of tiredness from Johnny the way he goes in.

“We’ll look at it back and if we don’t feel it’s a red card we’ll appeal it.”

More from Highland League

Brechin City's Ewan Loudon, not in picture, beats Formartine United goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald with his penalty. Pictures by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Buckie Thistle start with Clach win thanks to Andrew MacAskill's late penalty; Horace Ormsby…
Brechin City's Ewan Loudon, not in picture, beats Formartine United goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald with his penalty. Pictures by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Neil Gauld inspires Turriff to victory against former side Inverurie Locos; Brora Rangers leave…
Brechin City's Ewan Loudon, not in picture, beats Formartine United goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald with his penalty. Pictures by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Sean Butcher hat-trick gives Fraserburgh win over Lossiemouth; Banks o' Dee prevail against Wick
Brechin City's Ewan Loudon, not in picture, beats Formartine United goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald with his penalty. Pictures by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
New signings on target as Forres Mechanics defeat Strathspey Thistle; Huntly impress at Rothes
Brechin City's Ewan Loudon, not in picture, beats Formartine United goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald with his penalty. Pictures by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
GALLERY: The best pictures from the Highland League opener between Brechin City and Formartine…
Brechin City's Ewan Loudon, not in picture, beats Formartine United goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald with his penalty. Pictures by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Highland League champions Brechin start with win against nine-man Formartine
Brechin City's Ewan Loudon, not in picture, beats Formartine United goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald with his penalty. Pictures by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Neil Gauld trying to earn his spot as Turriff United take on Inverurie Locos
Brechin City's Ewan Loudon, not in picture, beats Formartine United goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald with his penalty. Pictures by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Highland League player of the year Grady McGrath looking to better last season as…
Brechin City's Ewan Loudon, not in picture, beats Formartine United goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald with his penalty. Pictures by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Sam Pugh reckons last season's near miss will fuel fresh Buckie Thistle challenge
Brechin City's Ewan Loudon, not in picture, beats Formartine United goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald with his penalty. Pictures by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Analysis: Scene set for another thrilling Highland League campaign