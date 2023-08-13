Clachnacuddin strike late to draw with Deveronvale; Formartine come from behind to beat Lossiemouth

Trialist Calum Ferguson scored late on to earn Clachnacuddin a 2-2 draw with Deveronvale – but Lilywhites manager Jordan MacDonald was left bemoaning poor defending.

The Banffers made the brighter start at Grant Street Park and were two up after quarter of an hour.

Rogan Read opened the scoring, heading home Michael Watson’s cross from the right, and then captain Harry Noble fired a super strike into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Clach rallied, though, with Fergus Adams’ fine finish from 20 yards reducing their arrears.

Former Inverness Caley Thistle, Elgin City and Brechin City attacker Ferguson nabbed an equaliser in the dying embers after Vale had failed to fully clear a corner.

MacDonald said: “Negotiations are ongoing with Calum, but his quality is there to see.

“We dominated the ball, but again we gave two very basic goals away.

“Every goal we’ve given away so far this season has been from a basic mistake and we don’t seem to be learning.

“We can’t keep giving ourselves a mountain to climb and the players know that.

“But they kept going and the draw was what they deserved in the end.”

Deveronvale remain unbeaten, but boss Craig Stewart was left to reflect on letting a two-goal lead slip for the second successive game.

He added: “It’s another game where we’re bitterly disappointed and it feels a wee bit like a defeat, having been 2-0 up again.

“There are certainly things to work on. If we’d got the third it would have knocked the stuffing out of Clach, but unfortunately it wasn’t to be.

“There are positives and the aim has got to be to see how long we can keep the unbeaten run going.”

On Sunday, Clach announced veteran defender Gary Warren’s time at the club looks to be at an end due to a change in work commitments, though the former Caley Thistle centre-half will remain a signed Lilywhites player for the time being.

Lossiemouth 1-2 Formartine United

Stuart Anderson praised Formartine United’s character after they came from behind to beat Lossiemouth 2-1 at Grant Park.

A brace from Paul Campbell turned the contest in the Pitmedden side’s favour following Ryan Farquhar’s opener for the Coasters.

United manager Anderson said: “We created enough chances to win more comfortably, and as long as we create chances, I’m happy enough.

“There are things we need to tidy up on, but I’m sure we will.

“It was good we came from behind to win. It was one of our traits last season and something we did a number of times.

“The boys know they can do it.

“It was frustrating to lose an early goal. But you have to deal with it and the boys showed great character to come back.”

The home side took a fourth minute lead when Farquhar headed home Ross Paterson’s cross from the right.

Formartine levelled midway through the first half when Campbell deflected Graeme Rodger’s shot into the Lossie net.

On the stroke of half-time, the visitors netted their winner when Rodger returned Matthew McLean’s cross into the danger area and Campbell applied the finishing touch.

Lossie have lost their first three Breedon Highland League fixtures.

Boss Frank McGettrick said: “That was our best performance of the season so far.

“We knocked the ball about better than we have done and we competed well when Formartine put us under pressure.

“The disappointment was getting nothing out of the game, because I felt we deserved a point.”