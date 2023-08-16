Late penalty gives Formartine victory against Inverurie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Late penalty gives Formartine victory against Inverurie

Johnny Crawford's 90th-minute spot-kick was the difference between the sides in a fiercely-contested derby.

By Callum Law
Julian Wade of Formartine United, right, and Inverurie Locos' Mark Souter contest a header. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Johnny Crawford’s late penalty earned Formartine United a 2-1 derby victory against Inverurie Locos at Harlaw Park.

The Pitmedden side were on top for much of the contest after Matthew McLean put them ahead early on, however, they were pegged back by Calum Dingwall’s penalty with 11 minutes left.

But Crawford’s 90th-minute conversion from the spot made it three wins from four in the Breedon Highland League for United, while Locos remain pointless, having played three games.

Inverurie made two changes to the side that defeated Huntly at the weekend. Jamie Michie and Jay Halliday dropped to the bench with Thomas Reid and Demilade Yunus coming in to start.

Formartine made one alteration to the team who won at Lossiemouth on Saturday, with Ryan Spink replacing Stuart Smith.

Early opener

It took the visitors only six minutes to break the deadlock.

Daniel Park’s low corner from the right was played towards goal by Aidan Combe and, although Mark Souter blocked, McLean pounced on the loose ball and lashed into the net from 10 yards.

In response for Locos, Glen Donald headed over from a Paul Coutts cross.

Just before the quarter-hour mark it could have been 2-0 United when Julian Wade slipped Park through on the right side of the box.

The midfielder beat Andy Reid with his shot, but it cannoned off the left post.

In the 16th minute, Formartine had another great chance when they were awarded a penalty.

Matthew McLean, second from right, celebrates scoring for Formartine United against Inverurie Locos.

Aaron Norris’ ball into the box was sliced into the air, and when goalkeeper Reid came out to punch, he knocked Paul Campbell to the ground.

Referee Owen Lawrence pointed to the spot, but Reid redeemed himself with an excellent save down to his right to thwart Campbell.

Formartine looked more potent in attack with Campbell sending another strike off target and McLean looping a header narrowly over from a Park corner.

In the 37th minute, Inverurie put together a nice move which featured Lloyd Robertson, Yunus and Sam Robertson, but ended with Spink blocking Blair Smith’s shot.

Hosts look for leveller

In the 53rd minute, the Railwaymen almost levelled when Garry Wood – a half-time substitute – met Coutts’ left-wing free-kick, but goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald tipped the header over.

However, Formartine were still a threat with Kieran Adams’ header from McLean’s long throw parried by Reid.

Then, just after the hour mark, Combe’s curler from 20 yards crashed back off the underside of the crossbar.

Inverurie goalkeeper Andy Reid saves Paul Campbell’s penalty

But, in the 79th minute, Locos got the equaliser they craved. A corner from Coutts wasn’t cleared and Glen Donald went down under Johnny Crawford’s challenge.

Referee Lawrence had no hesitation in pointing to the spot and sub Dingwall sent the penalty down the middle and into the net.

Both sides pressed for a winner in the closing stages and Formartine got it in the 90th minute when Logan Johnstone was deemed to have pulled down Wade inside the box.

After ref Lawrence pointed to the spot, Crawford fired into the bottom right corner.

In the fifth minute of stoppage time, Mark Souter was red carded for tripping Wade as he went through on goal.

