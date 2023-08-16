Late penalty gives Formartine victory against Inverurie

Johnny Crawford’s late penalty earned Formartine United a 2-1 derby victory against Inverurie Locos at Harlaw Park.

The Pitmedden side were on top for much of the contest after Matthew McLean put them ahead early on, however, they were pegged back by Calum Dingwall’s penalty with 11 minutes left.

But Crawford’s 90th-minute conversion from the spot made it three wins from four in the Breedon Highland League for United, while Locos remain pointless, having played three games.

Inverurie made two changes to the side that defeated Huntly at the weekend. Jamie Michie and Jay Halliday dropped to the bench with Thomas Reid and Demilade Yunus coming in to start.

Formartine made one alteration to the team who won at Lossiemouth on Saturday, with Ryan Spink replacing Stuart Smith.

Early opener

It took the visitors only six minutes to break the deadlock.

Daniel Park’s low corner from the right was played towards goal by Aidan Combe and, although Mark Souter blocked, McLean pounced on the loose ball and lashed into the net from 10 yards.

In response for Locos, Glen Donald headed over from a Paul Coutts cross.

Just before the quarter-hour mark it could have been 2-0 United when Julian Wade slipped Park through on the right side of the box.

The midfielder beat Andy Reid with his shot, but it cannoned off the left post.

In the 16th minute, Formartine had another great chance when they were awarded a penalty.

Aaron Norris’ ball into the box was sliced into the air, and when goalkeeper Reid came out to punch, he knocked Paul Campbell to the ground.

Referee Owen Lawrence pointed to the spot, but Reid redeemed himself with an excellent save down to his right to thwart Campbell.

Formartine looked more potent in attack with Campbell sending another strike off target and McLean looping a header narrowly over from a Park corner.

In the 37th minute, Inverurie put together a nice move which featured Lloyd Robertson, Yunus and Sam Robertson, but ended with Spink blocking Blair Smith’s shot.

Hosts look for leveller

In the 53rd minute, the Railwaymen almost levelled when Garry Wood – a half-time substitute – met Coutts’ left-wing free-kick, but goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald tipped the header over.

However, Formartine were still a threat with Kieran Adams’ header from McLean’s long throw parried by Reid.

Then, just after the hour mark, Combe’s curler from 20 yards crashed back off the underside of the crossbar.

But, in the 79th minute, Locos got the equaliser they craved. A corner from Coutts wasn’t cleared and Glen Donald went down under Johnny Crawford’s challenge.

Referee Lawrence had no hesitation in pointing to the spot and sub Dingwall sent the penalty down the middle and into the net.

Both sides pressed for a winner in the closing stages and Formartine got it in the 90th minute when Logan Johnstone was deemed to have pulled down Wade inside the box.

After ref Lawrence pointed to the spot, Crawford fired into the bottom right corner.

In the fifth minute of stoppage time, Mark Souter was red carded for tripping Wade as he went through on goal.