Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson on making his 700th appearance

Gary Manson looks back with many fond memories having reached 700 appearances for Wick Academy.

The Scorries player-manager came on as a late sub in Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Clachnacuddin at Harmsworth Park to reach the milestone.

Manson made his debut as a 16-year-old on August 5 2000 as Wick defeated Cove Rangers 1-0.

Since then, his commitment to the Caithness club has continued as both a player and then manager for the last three years.

Reflecting on making his 700th appearance, the 39-year-old said: “It’s a nice achievement.

“When I’m done and dusted with football I’ll look back on it with pride, but I was happier to get the win on Wednesday more than anything.

“You never think you’ll play 700 games, it’s quite a rare thing.

“I was 16 when I started, so when you start at that age there is the potential to make a lot of appearances.

Tonight marks Gary Manson’s 700th appearance for Wick Academy, congratulations Gary, fantastic achievement. pic.twitter.com/HGc3Eri5xl — Wick Academy FC (@WickAcademyFC) August 16, 2023

“But you never think you’ll still be playing at this stage.

“Playing for Wick in the Highland League has given me the opportunity to play for the best team and at the highest level possible in this area.

“It’s tough to have such longevity, because the Highland League is tough in terms of physicality, the travelling involved and the commitment.

“So to have that longevity and play that amount of games is pleasing.

“Having the longevity and commitment is one thing, but I feel I’ve made a contribution along the way which is what probably means more to me than anything else.”

Good and bad luck with injuries

Manson will continue to be available to play – but with a larger squad at his disposal this term, he doesn’t anticipate himself featuring too often.

Over the years he admits he’s been fortunate to not miss many matches due to injury.

Although an abductor issue did rule him out of Wick’s North of Scotland Cup success – the only trophy Academy have won during his tenure – in November 2015.

Manson added: “I’ve had quite a lot of luck with injuries, I could probably count on two hands the amount of games I haven’t been available for because of injuries.

“I tore an abductor in my side and missed the cup final we won, which is a slight gripe I’ve got.

“It was partly my own fault – we were playing Brora two weeks before and I was desperate to play in that.

“I’d missed a couple of games and I told the manager Gordon Connelly I was fit for the Brora game when I probably wasn’t.

“If I hadn’t done that I’d have been fit for the final.

“Against Brora, I went in for a tackle against Zander Sutherland, won the ball and he landed on my injured side and made it 10 times worse.

“That ruled me out of the final.”

Most memorable game

When he looks back on all the games he’s played, one sticks out for Manson above all the others – a 7-0 victory against Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park in December 2012.

Wick finished third that season, their highest placing to date.

Manson said: “That game was ridiculous and in terms of one game that’s probably my fondest memory.

“My debut is up there as well, but looking back through the 700 that’s the standout in terms of the performance of the team and the result we got.”