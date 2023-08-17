Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson on making his 700th appearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson on making his 700th appearance

The 39-year-old reached the milestone in Wednesday's victory over Clachnacuddin.

By Callum Law
Gary Manson, right, in action for Wick Academy.
Gary Manson, right, in action for Wick Academy.

Gary Manson looks back with many fond memories having reached 700 appearances for Wick Academy.

The Scorries player-manager came on as a late sub in Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Clachnacuddin at Harmsworth Park to reach the milestone.

Manson made his debut as a 16-year-old on August 5 2000 as Wick defeated Cove Rangers 1-0.

Since then, his commitment to the Caithness club has continued as both a player and then manager for the last three years.

Reflecting on making his 700th appearance, the 39-year-old said: “It’s a nice achievement.

“When I’m done and dusted with football I’ll look back on it with pride, but I was happier to get the win on Wednesday more than anything.

“You never think you’ll play 700 games, it’s quite a rare thing.

“I was 16 when I started, so when you start at that age there is the potential to make a lot of appearances.

“But you never think you’ll still be playing at this stage.

“Playing for Wick in the Highland League has given me the opportunity to play for the best team and at the highest level possible in this area.

“It’s tough to have such longevity, because the Highland League is tough in terms of physicality, the travelling involved and the commitment.

“So to have that longevity and play that amount of games is pleasing.

“Having the longevity and commitment is one thing, but I feel I’ve made a contribution along the way which is what probably means more to me than anything else.”

Good and bad luck with injuries

Manson will continue to be available to play – but with a larger squad at his disposal this term, he doesn’t anticipate himself featuring too often.

Over the years he admits he’s been fortunate to not miss many matches due to injury.

Although an abductor issue did rule him out of Wick’s North of Scotland Cup success – the only trophy Academy have won during his tenure – in November 2015.

Manson added: “I’ve had quite a lot of luck with injuries, I could probably count on two hands the amount of games I haven’t been available for because of injuries.

“I tore an abductor in my side and missed the cup final we won, which is a slight gripe I’ve got.

Gary Manson has been Wick manager for the last three years.

“It was partly my own fault – we were playing Brora two weeks before and I was desperate to play in that.

“I’d missed a couple of games and I told the manager Gordon Connelly I was fit for the Brora game when I probably wasn’t.

“If I hadn’t done that I’d have been fit for the final.

“Against Brora, I went in for a tackle against Zander Sutherland, won the ball and he landed on my injured side and made it 10 times worse.

“That ruled me out of the final.”

Most memorable game

When he looks back on all the games he’s played, one sticks out for Manson above all the others – a 7-0 victory against Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park in December 2012.

Wick finished third that season, their highest placing to date.

Manson said: “That game was ridiculous and in terms of one game that’s probably my fondest memory.

“My debut is up there as well, but looking back through the 700 that’s the standout in terms of the performance of the team and the result we got.”

More from Highland League

Former Caley defender Peter Corbett and former goalkeeper Billy MacDonald
Caley legends recall 23-goal penalty shoot-out win in Inverness Cup - ahead of trophy's…
Gary Manson, right, in action for Wick Academy.
Watch for free: Highland League Weekly - John Allan's football journey from Shetland to…
Gary Manson, right, in action for Wick Academy.
Stuart Anderson hails character as Formartine defeat Inverurie with late penalty
Gary Manson, right, in action for Wick Academy.
Highland League round-up: Buckie Thistle make it four from four, as Turriff, Huntly and…
Gary Manson, right, in action for Wick Academy.
Late penalty gives Formartine victory against Inverurie
Gary Manson, right, in action for Wick Academy.
Rothes show bite to net first league win of season at Nairn County
Gary Manson, right, in action for Wick Academy.
Brora Rangers return to winning ways with 3-1 triumph over plucky Strathspey Thistle
Gary Manson, right, in action for Wick Academy.
Gary Warren: Caley Thistle good enough to launch promotion push
Gary Manson, right, in action for Wick Academy.
Buckie Thistle and Forres Mechanics put perfect Highland League records on the line
Gary Manson, right, in action for Wick Academy.
Highland League: Results on Rothes radar after squad strengthening; Clach adjust after loss of…

Conversation