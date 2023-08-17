Watch for free: Highland League Weekly preview ahead of another packed weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Watch for free: Highland League Weekly preview ahead of another packed weekend

Ryan Cryle and Callum Law give you the key information on all of Saturday's Breedon Highland League action, including our camera games, the usual predictions and teaser question.

By Ryan Cryle

The latest Highland League Weekly preview show is out now, and you can watch if for FREE right here.

Our Highland League Weekly cameras will be filming two intriguing clashes this Saturday – with Inverurie Locos and Huntly meeting in the Breedon Highland League just a week after Locos knocked the Black and Golds out of the League Cup, while Formartine United host leaders Buckie Thistle. Can Buckie pass the test and maintain their 100% start?

The preview show – as always – also features the key details ahead of the weekend’s other matches, and it wouldn’t be a preview show without Crystal Paul predictions (without Crystal Paul this week) and another chance to win some HLW loot with our regular teaser.

Highland League Weekly – back for season 2023/24

Highland League Weekly has returned for a third season!

We will again be bringing The Press and Journal online subscribers highlights of two Breedon Highland League games every Monday night as part of our main show, which will also continue to bring you post-match interviews, analysis of all of the results, latest news and features.Â 

Again, like we have in the past two seasons, we will also be bringing P&J subscribers regular Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights/interviews from big midweek clashes.

Our weekly preview show is also back for the new campaign. Set to go live on Thursdays this season (rather than Fridays), it’s a short, sharp look ahead to the weekend fixture card.

Like last term, the preview show will be free to watch on our YouTube channel, the P&J website (visit our Highland League Weekly homepage) and on the HLW Twitter feed.

Keep up to date with HLW with our social media and newsletters

Just a reminder, you can help yourself to never miss an episode of the award-winning Highland League Weekly by following us on social media.

As well as YouTube and Twitter, you can find Highland League Weekly onÂ Instagram and TikTok, while there is a Highland League Weekly group with more than 1,100 members on Facebook.

You can also keep up to date with Highland League Weekly and all things Breedon Highland League by registering for our Highland League newsletters.

On Mondays and Fridays, links to our latest episodes will drop into your email inbox, along with the most recent match reports and reaction from across the Highland League.

