Andy Hunter looks to build on Huntly’s bright start

The Black and Golds remain unbeaten after their first four games in the Breedon Highland League.

By Callum Law
Huntly striker Andy Hunter is pleased with their start to the season. Pictures by Kami Thomson/DCT Media
Andy Hunter hopes Huntly can build on their strong start in the Breedon Highland League.

Saturday’s victory at Inverurie Locos means the Black and Golds remain unbeaten after four league fixtures.

They’ve beaten the Railwaymen, Rothes and Lossiemouth, and drawn with champions Brechin City.

Having finished eighth last season with 45 points, striker Hunter is targeting further improvements this term.

The Strathbogie side’s next fixture is a week on Saturday when they face leaders Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park.

The 29-year-old said: “We’re happy with the start, because they’ve all been tough games.

“It’s very good to have picked up 10 points from the games we’ve had.

“The Highland League is a tough league and our aim is just to try to beat the points tally from last year.

“The top six or seven is a very strong group – getting close to them would be an achievement in itself.

“You could actually improve this season and not get any closer to them.

Huntly’s Andy Hunter, centre, in action against Inverurie.

“We’ll keep taking it a game at a time and try to keep this going and see how many wins we can get.”

Hunter bagged a brace against Inverurie at the weekend.

Those goals were his first of this season and both were scored from inside the six-yard box.

He added: “It’s two goals where I’m trying to get into the box and get away from my defender.

“The first one came back to me bang in the middle of the goal thankfully, and then with the second I was in the centre of the goal in the six-yard box. That’s where you want to be as a striker.

“It was about the good deliveries from Ryan Sewell and it was my lucky day.”

‘Just happy to pick up three points’

Huntly’s win at the weekend was their first in a league fixture against Inverurie at Harlaw Park since February 2009.

However, Hunter played down the personal significance of the success for him, despite it coming against the club he spent eight-and-a-half years with before leaving in November 2021.

He said: “It was a really good win, we had good opportunities in the first half when we were playing with the strong wind.

“It felt like you had to take advantage of it, but we didn’t score.

“However, we kept pushing on in the second half, got the first goal and then a second soon after.

“Then I thought we had the confidence to see it out after that.

“It’s always nice when you play against your old team to score and win.

“But, ultimately, it’s just three points and I don’t get any extra pleasure because it was against Inverurie. I was just happy to pick up three points.”

