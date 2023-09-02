Jordan MacDonald looks for Clach to overcome challenging spell against Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Jordan MacDonald looks for Clach to overcome challenging spell against Fraserburgh

The Lilywhites have yet to win this season and face the Broch at Grant Street Park.

By Callum Law
Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald is hoping they can get back to basics against Fraserburgh
Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald is hoping they can get back to basics against Fraserburgh

Jordan MacDonald is looking for Clachnacuddin to get back to basics after what he describes as the most challenging period of his tenure as manager.

The Lilywhites have yet to win this season and welcome Fraserburgh to Grant Street Park this afternoon.

Clach’s have lost their last three outings – with the latest reverse a 7-0 loss to Brora Rangers.

Manager MacDonald, who has been in charge for three years, said: “It’s the most challenging period since we came in.

“We’re not blameless as a manager and coaching staff, we’re not shying away from that. We take responsibility, as the players do.

“I’ve got to protect them as well, because they’re young boys, and if you say or do the wrong thing, it can impact them more than you think.

“It has been challenging with the way we’ve been conceding goals.

“But the way you get out of this is by sticking together, getting back to basics and doing the right things.

“That’s things like defending your box, winning second balls, winning your individual battles – if you do that and work hard you give yourselves a chance.”

Fraserburgh won 9-0 last weekend and assistant manager James Duthie is keen to maintain their high standards in the Highland capital.

He added: “The response we got last week from some players who had been left out coming back in was excellent – they did everything we asked of them.

Fraserburgh assistant manager James Duthie.

“On the day there wasn’t anybody that didn’t get to their levels and the boys who came off the bench contributed.

“We need to try to get as close as we can to those levels again.

“Clach’s result last weekend is irrelevant to us because we always get a really hard game at Grant Street Park.”

More from Highland League

Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald is hoping they can get back to basics against Fraserburgh
Alan Kerr upbeat as Strathspey Thistle search for points against Nairn County
Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald is hoping they can get back to basics against Fraserburgh
Shaun Morrison happy with attacking options as Forres look to continue good start against…
Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald is hoping they can get back to basics against Fraserburgh
Watch free: Highland League Weekly preview - Nairn and Strathspey battle for first points,…
Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald is hoping they can get back to basics against Fraserburgh
Highland League duo: One was Bobby Moore's team-mate, the other bossed best amateur side…
Jay Henderson, who opened his Ross County scoring account in the 2-1 victory over Morton in the Viaplay Cup.
Ross County and Brora Rangers ease into quarter-finals of North of Scotland Cup
Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald is hoping they can get back to basics against Fraserburgh
Nairn County stave off Lossiemouth fightback to progress in North of Scotland Cup
Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald is hoping they can get back to basics against Fraserburgh
Forres beat Strathspey to progress in North of Scotland Cup
Google Maps image of Woodland Brae in Inverness
Buckie Thistle player accused of seriously injuring partner with blade
Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald is hoping they can get back to basics against Fraserburgh
Nairn County and Lossiemouth look for boost in North of Scotland Cup; Forres Mechanics…
Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald is hoping they can get back to basics against Fraserburgh
Max Ewan targets more silverware as Brora Rangers start North of Scotland Cup defence;…