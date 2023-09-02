Jordan MacDonald looks for Clach to overcome challenging spell against Fraserburgh

Jordan MacDonald is looking for Clachnacuddin to get back to basics after what he describes as the most challenging period of his tenure as manager.

The Lilywhites have yet to win this season and welcome Fraserburgh to Grant Street Park this afternoon.

Clach’s have lost their last three outings – with the latest reverse a 7-0 loss to Brora Rangers.

Manager MacDonald, who has been in charge for three years, said: “It’s the most challenging period since we came in.

“We’re not blameless as a manager and coaching staff, we’re not shying away from that. We take responsibility, as the players do.

“I’ve got to protect them as well, because they’re young boys, and if you say or do the wrong thing, it can impact them more than you think.

“It has been challenging with the way we’ve been conceding goals.

“But the way you get out of this is by sticking together, getting back to basics and doing the right things.

“That’s things like defending your box, winning second balls, winning your individual battles – if you do that and work hard you give yourselves a chance.”

Fraserburgh won 9-0 last weekend and assistant manager James Duthie is keen to maintain their high standards in the Highland capital.

He added: “The response we got last week from some players who had been left out coming back in was excellent – they did everything we asked of them.

“On the day there wasn’t anybody that didn’t get to their levels and the boys who came off the bench contributed.

“We need to try to get as close as we can to those levels again.

“Clach’s result last weekend is irrelevant to us because we always get a really hard game at Grant Street Park.”