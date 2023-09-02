Jack Baldwin ready for Ross County to kick on after signing new deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Jack Baldwin ready for Ross County to kick on after signing new deal

Skipper Baldwin was one of three players to sign extended contracts at Dingwall last month.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS

Jack Baldwin is convinced Ross County are well placed to put the toils of last season behind them.

Skipper Baldwin was one of three players who extended their contracts at Victoria Park last month, along with Jordan White and Connor Randall.

The defender has been a mainstay of Malky Mackay’s backline since joining from Bristol Rovers in 2021, having racked up 72 appearances for the Staggies.

Baldwin enjoyed success in his first season in Scotland, as he helped County to secure a top-six finish.

Last season proved to be more challenging, with the Staggies having to come through a nerve-shredding play-off against Partick Thistle to secure Premiership safety.

Baldwin is determined to kick on again this term, which made him eager to commit his future to the club.

He said: “I love being here and love playing my football here.

Jack Baldwin celebrates netting against Stranraer. Image: SNS

“The opportunity came to extend that, and it was a no-brainer for myself.

“When you have that continuity and you feel comfortable, hopefully it reflects on the pitch as well.

“When I initially came up, it was that clean break and fresh start – I grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

“We finished in the top-six that first year so it was a great introduction for me into Scottish football.

“Last year was slightly different, with different challenges, but ultimately one we managed to come out of in the end.

Jack Baldwin celebrates Ross County’s epic play-off final win against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

“This year, it is a case of regrouping and moving the club on to better than last season and better things this year.

“It is a good time to be here.”

Staggies must keep back door shut

County make the trip to Kilmarnock today, in their final fixture before the forthcoming international break.

Last weekend’s 2-0 loss to Rangers was the first game in which the Staggies have failed to score, having netted at least twice in each of the previous seven matches in all competitions.

Although County are showing greater firepower, Baldwin insists the defence has its part to play as well.

Jack Baldwin challenges Celtic’s Liel Abada. Image: SNS

The 30-year-old added: “We still need to be better defensively to shut the door and give the lads up there the chance to freely attack.

“They need to have the confidence that, if they do miss a chance or two, it is not going to be a game-changing miss or chance.

“The more we can shut the back door, it is a domino effect between the two to be honest.

“We’ve been creating loads of chances and scoring loads of goals which is a big positive.”

Kilmarnock pose big threat in Ayrshire

Killie have also made a bright start to the campaign, having defeated Rangers on the opening day of the league season before knocking Celtic out of the Viaplay Cup.

Having lost on both trips to Rugby Park last season, albeit winning both home matches against Derek McInnes’ side, Baldwin is well aware of the threat his side faces.

Ross County were defeated 3-1 by Kilmarnock on the final day of last season. Image: Shutterstock

The Englishman added: “They’ve had a great start to the season. A large bulk of the group we have here understand the challenge of going down there.

“We know exactly what the game will be like, what threats they possess, but it is going down there and embracing the game, putting our own stamp on it as well.

“At any point in the season, to go down to Kilmarnock and get a result would be positive, but especially with the way they have started.

“We’ve got our own targets and goals we want to achieve this year and a result down there would help that.”

