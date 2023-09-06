Allan Hale reckons English recruits will boost Huntly

Allan Hale believes casting a wide net in the search for players will benefit Huntly after signing three players from England.

The Black and Golds have signed Isaac Evans, George Craig and Austin Sparkes, all 19, on one-year contracts.

Defender Evans, who debuted in Saturday’s defeat against Buckie Thistle, has previously been at Watford and West Ham’s academies before featuring for Spanish side Almunecar City.

Midfielder Craig came through the Pro:Direct Academy in England and was most recently with Swedish club Harnosand United.

Sparkes, who can play in defence or midfield, was with Sunderland when he was younger and was also most recently with Harnosand.

Now all three have relocated to the north-east to play for Huntly in the Breedon Highland League.

Explaining how the moves came about, Christie Park boss Hale said: “I went to an exit trial game in Manchester in early August and all three played in the game.

“I was impressed with what I saw during the game and arranged conversations with them and it’s moved on from there really.

“Having seen them play I felt they could add something to our squad in areas we were looking to strengthen.

“We managed to convince them to come up here and now it’s just about getting them up to speed.

“They’ve not had a pre-season with anyone so there’s still a bit of work to do with regard fitness.

“But they’ve all got good backgrounds in the game and we’re hopeful they’ll adapt quickly and we’ll benefit from having them here over the course of the season.”

Signings are up for the challenge

Hale is confident that Evans, Craig and Sparkes will be able to handle the rigours of the Highland League as they look to make their way in senior football.

He added: “Any signing brings an element of risk and the thing young can do to minimise that is do homework on the players, which is what we’ve done.

“Being able to see them play was a big factor and I spoke to them extensively before we put a deal in front of them.

“From the homework we’ve done we feel they’re the type of players we want to bring in.

“We’re not a club with a massive budget and the Highland League is quite a difficult market at the minute with some of the fees that are being asked for.

“So sometimes you’ve got to cast the net a little bit wider which we’ve managed to do in this case.

“There will be a period where they need to adapt to the Highland League with the physicality and intensity of it, but I feel they’ll handle that and adapt quickly.

“Isaac started on Saturday and acquitted himself well and showed he’s more than capable.”