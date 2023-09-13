Forres Mechanics and Nairn County set sights on semi-final spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Forres Mechanics and Nairn County set sights on semi-final spot

The Can-Cans and the Wee County clash at Mosset Park with a place in the last four of the North of Scotland Cup up for grabs.

By Callum Law
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald is looking for an improved performance when his side take on Nairn County in the North of Scotland Cup
Forres Mechanics and Nairn County are aiming to grasp the chance to reach the North of Scotland Cup semi-finals.

The sides clash at Mosset Park tonight in the last eight of the competition.

Can-Cans manager Steven MacDonald is keen to try to progress.

But firstly he’s looking for an improved display from his charges following Saturday’s 4-0 loss to Brora Rangers in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

He said: “Our first thing is to look to do better than we did on Saturday.

“We feel we’re a lot better than what we showed against Brora.

“It was very disappointing and this is a chance to try to get back on track and hopefully we can.

“It’s a chance to get into a cup semi-final and that’s a big thing.

“We’re looking forward to it, we want to make progress in the cups and this is a chance to do that.

“But it won’t be easy because Nairn have been picking up good results.”

County aim to extend winning run

Meanwhile, Nairn haven’t reached the last four of a cup competition since season 2015-16.

But Steven Mackay’s side are buoyed by winning their last three games in all competitions and he’s hoping to keep the run going.

He added: “The North of Scotland Cup has always been something we wanted to do well in and Forres will be exactly the same.

“It would be great if we could get to a semi-final or even the final.

Nairn County manager Steven Mackay

“But the focus is on this tie, we know it will be a very tough task.

“We were involved in a seven-goal thriller at Mosset Park last season which we managed to come out on top in thanks to a hat-trick from Conor Gethins.

“It will be difficult but hopefully we can come away with a win to reach the semi-final.”

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Keith v Buckie Thistle and Brora Rangers v Forres Mechanics cup quarter-final highlights

