Forres Mechanics and Nairn County set sights on semi-final spot

Forres Mechanics and Nairn County are aiming to grasp the chance to reach the North of Scotland Cup semi-finals.

The sides clash at Mosset Park tonight in the last eight of the competition.

Can-Cans manager Steven MacDonald is keen to try to progress.

But firstly he’s looking for an improved display from his charges following Saturday’s 4-0 loss to Brora Rangers in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

He said: “Our first thing is to look to do better than we did on Saturday.

“We feel we’re a lot better than what we showed against Brora.

“It was very disappointing and this is a chance to try to get back on track and hopefully we can.

“It’s a chance to get into a cup semi-final and that’s a big thing.

“We’re looking forward to it, we want to make progress in the cups and this is a chance to do that.

“But it won’t be easy because Nairn have been picking up good results.”

County aim to extend winning run

Meanwhile, Nairn haven’t reached the last four of a cup competition since season 2015-16.

But Steven Mackay’s side are buoyed by winning their last three games in all competitions and he’s hoping to keep the run going.

He added: “The North of Scotland Cup has always been something we wanted to do well in and Forres will be exactly the same.

“It would be great if we could get to a semi-final or even the final.

“But the focus is on this tie, we know it will be a very tough task.

“We were involved in a seven-goal thriller at Mosset Park last season which we managed to come out on top in thanks to a hat-trick from Conor Gethins.

“It will be difficult but hopefully we can come away with a win to reach the semi-final.”