Brora Rangers and Brechin City have been drawn home ties in the semi-finals of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Brora Rangers will host Keith at Dudgeon Park, while Brechin City will welcome Fraserburgh to Glebe Park.

The semi-final ties will be played on September 30, with the winners having a final at Inverurie Locos’ Harlaw Park to look forward to on October 14.