Highland League Cup: Brora Rangers and Keith set sights on final

Brora Rangers’ Dale Gillespie would love to add to his medal haul with this season’s Highland League Cup, while Craig Gill is determined to help Keith reach a first final in a decade.

The Cattachs meet the Maroons at Dudgeon Park this afternoon in the semi-final of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Gillespie has lifted the trophy three times – in 2011 with Nairn County, as well as in 2016 and 2022 with Brora.

The 34-year-old midfielder is eager to reach the final, which will be played next month at Inverurie’s Harlaw Park.

Gillespie said: “I’ve been lucky enough to play in three finals and win three finals so the chance to get to another final is a big incentive.

“There are quality teams left in the competition so we can’t look too far ahead, but the incentive of getting to the final is massive.

“You always enjoy winning trophies and, as you get older, you never know when your last final and last trophy might be.

“You like to think in the years to come Brora will get to more finals and win more trophies.

“But you have to treat each opportunity as the last one and go all out to try to win it.

“As you get older, you do start to think about retirement a wee bit.

“I don’t know when it would be, but I want to win as many trophies as I can before I stop playing.”

Maroons out to end final wait

Keith have lifted the Highland League Cup 10 times, but haven’t been in a final of any description since winning this competition in 2013.

Midfielder Gill takes heart from the Maroons’ quarter-final victory on penalties against Buckie Thistle and hopes they can spring another surprise.

The 24-year-old, who was signed from Inverurie Locos in the summer, added: “I don’t think many people would expect Keith to be in the final.

“But the Buckie result gave us a confidence boost and showed we could compete.

“Hopefully we can take that on, we’re looking forward to the game and hopefully we can grab a good result.

“We know it’s been a few years since Keith have been in a final and all the boys are buzzing to have the opportunity.

“If we could reach the final, it would be a good achievement given the teams we’ve played.

“We know Brora will have a lot of the ball, but we need to try to get on it when we can and see if we can cause problems on the counter-attack.”