Highland League Cup: Brora Rangers and Keith set sights on final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League Cup: Brora Rangers and Keith set sights on final

The sides meet at Dudgeon Park with a place in the tournament showpiece on the line.

By Callum Law
Craig Gill of Keith, left, and Brora Rangers' Dale Gillespie both want to reach the final of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.
Craig Gill of Keith, left, and Brora Rangers' Dale Gillespie both want to reach the final of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Brora Rangers’ Dale Gillespie would love to add to his medal haul with this season’s Highland League Cup, while Craig Gill is determined to help Keith reach a first final in a decade.

The Cattachs meet the Maroons at Dudgeon Park this afternoon in the semi-final of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Gillespie has lifted the trophy three times – in 2011 with Nairn County, as well as in 2016 and 2022 with Brora.

The 34-year-old midfielder is eager to reach the final, which will be played next month at Inverurie’s Harlaw Park.

Gillespie said: “I’ve been lucky enough to play in three finals and win three finals so the chance to get to another final is a big incentive.

“There are quality teams left in the competition so we can’t look too far ahead, but the incentive of getting to the final is massive.

Dale Gillespie in action for Brora Rangers.

“You always enjoy winning trophies and, as you get older, you never know when your last final and last trophy might be.

“You like to think in the years to come Brora will get to more finals and win more trophies.

“But you have to treat each opportunity as the last one and go all out to try to win it.

“As you get older, you do start to think about retirement a wee bit.

“I don’t know when it would be, but I want to win as many trophies as I can before I stop playing.”

Maroons out to end final wait

Keith have lifted the Highland League Cup 10 times, but haven’t been in a final of any description since winning this competition in 2013.

Midfielder Gill takes heart from the Maroons’ quarter-final victory on penalties against Buckie Thistle and hopes they can spring another surprise.

The 24-year-old, who was signed from Inverurie Locos in the summer, added: “I don’t think many people would expect Keith to be in the final.

“But the Buckie result gave us a confidence boost and showed we could compete.

“Hopefully we can take that on, we’re looking forward to the game and hopefully we can grab a good result.

Keith last reached a final in 2013 when they won the Highland League Cup.

“We know it’s been a few years since Keith have been in a final and all the boys are buzzing to have the opportunity.

“If we could reach the final, it would be a good achievement given the teams we’ve played.

“We know Brora will have a lot of the ball, but we need to try to get on it when we can and see if we can cause problems on the counter-attack.”

More from Highland League

Highland League Cup: Brora Rangers and Keith set sights on final
Watch free: Highland League Weekly preview - who will reach the Highland League Cup…
Craig Gill of Keith, left, and Brora Rangers' Dale Gillespie both want to reach the final of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.
Garry Wood keen to keep playing after Inverurie Locos exit as Jonny Smith also…
Craig Gill of Keith, left, and Brora Rangers' Dale Gillespie both want to reach the final of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.
New goalkeeper Daniel Hoban can be Banks o' Dee mainstay says Josh Winton
Craig Gill of Keith, left, and Brora Rangers' Dale Gillespie both want to reach the final of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.
Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Would Banks o' Dee or Brechin City taste…
Craig Gill of Keith, left, and Brora Rangers' Dale Gillespie both want to reach the final of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.
Brechin's late winner at Banks o' Dee delights Andy Kirk
Ryan Sargent scored Fraserburgh's opening goal. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Keith and Fraserburgh share the spoils in entertaining draw
Craig Gill of Keith, left, and Brora Rangers' Dale Gillespie both want to reach the final of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.
Caley Thistle edge past Rothes to book place in North of Scotland Cup semi-final
Craig Gill of Keith, left, and Brora Rangers' Dale Gillespie both want to reach the final of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.
Highland League: Late goal gives Brechin City victory over Banks o' Dee
Craig Gill of Keith, left, and Brora Rangers' Dale Gillespie both want to reach the final of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.
Garry Wood leaves Inverurie Locos
Craig Gill of Keith, left, and Brora Rangers' Dale Gillespie both want to reach the final of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.
Banks o' Dee look to reproduce scoring form against Brechin City

Conversation