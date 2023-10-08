Highland League: Formartine beat Forres to top the table; Banks o’ Dee draw with Clach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League: Formartine beat Forres to top the table; Banks o’ Dee draw with Clach

United defeated the Can-Cans 2-0 at North Lodge Park and Dee came from behind twice to draw 2-2 with the Lilywhites at Spain Park.

By Reporter
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0045127 Story by Callum Law Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh Highland League - Fraserburgh v Formartine United Pictured is Formartine's Scott Lisle celebrating after scoring to make it 2-0 Wednesday 4th October 2023 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Formartine United went to the top of the Breedon Highland League with a 2-0 victory against Forres Mechanics at North Lodge Park.

The Pitmedden side opened the scoring after eight minutes when a cross from the right broke for Scott Lisle to finish.

Two minutes into the second period United were on target again when Paul Campbell and Julian Wade combined with the latter’s cross volleyed home by Marc Lawrence.

Around the hour mark Forres were awarded a penalty when Rhys Thomas fouled Jack Grant, but Ewen Macdonald saved Ethan Cairns’ spot-kick down to his left.

The Can-Cans had another good opening when Mark McLauchlan was through one on one, but hit the post.

Formartine have 25 points from 11 games to sit at the summit of the division.

But boss Stuart Anderson said: “It’s only October, it’s not even something I think about and I think every manager would say the same.

“You get assessed at the end of the season, at the moment I don’t look into anything other than week to week.

“We’ve got a lot of young players so can we make them better is what I look at.

“It was scrappy, but I felt we did enough to win the game.”

Forres manager Steven MacDonald felt his side played well in defeat against Formartine

Forres manager Steven MacDonald added: “The pitch was perfect and that’s a great credit to the Formartine groundstaff for the work they put in.

“It was great to get a game on and I’d say well done to everyone involved for getting the game on.

“It’s the best we’ve played for a while. We’re disappointed with the goals we’ve lost because I didn’t think Formartine had to work very hard for them.

“It’s frustrating there’s a bit of naivety there because it’s fine lines and we’ve missed a penalty and hit a post.”

Banks o’ Dee 2-2 Clachnacuddin

Blair Lawrie was pleased to see Clachnacuddin pick up their third point of the season after drawing 2-2 with Banks o’ Dee at Spain Park.

The Lilywhites led twice against the Aberdeen side, who played for more than an hour with 10 men, but interim co-manager Lawrie was impressed with the visitors’ display.

He said: “I’ve got to praise the boys, every single one of them gave us everything they had.

“If you’d told us at the start of this week we’d get a point at Banks o’ Dee we’d have taken it.

“The confidence is growing again, there were a lot of positive things against Brora on Wednesday and they carried it on.”

Hamish MacLeod hit the left post with a dink for Dee before Jevan Anderson was sent off for tripping Lewis Mackenzie and denying a clear goalscoring opportunity just shy of the half hour mark.

Rorie MacLeod converted the resultant penalty. In the 53rd minute Dee restored parity with Mark Gilmour cutting in from the left and curling a shot into the bottom corner.

In the 77th minute Clach led again with Lewis Mackenzie finishing from an acute angle with his left foot from the left side of the box.

But Dee salvaged a point through Lachie MacLeod’s goal five minutes later.

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Josh Winton said: “On reflection a point is probably not a bad result playing with 10 men for so long.

“But we didn’t take our chances at one end and we paid the price for it.

“When we got back to 1-1 it looked like we would go on to score a second, but we lost another goal.”

