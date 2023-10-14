Highland League Cup: Brora Rangers and Keith aim for final say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League Cup: Brora Rangers and Keith aim for final say

The Cattachs and Maroons clash in the semi-final of the competition following two postponements.

By Callum Law
Brora Rangers player-manager Ally MacDonald, right, and Keith boss Craig Ewen want to reach the Highland League Cup final
Brora Rangers player-manager Ally MacDonald, right, and Keith boss Craig Ewen want to reach the Highland League Cup final

Ally MacDonald and Craig Ewen are determined to lead Brora Rangers and Keith a step closer to glory in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

MacDonald’s Cattachs take on Ewen’s Maroons at Dudgeon Park in this afternoon’s rearranged semi-final following two postponements in the last fortnight.

Fraserburgh await the winners in the final at Harlaw Park, Inverurie on a date still to be decided.

In the last decade Brora have won 12 trophies, including the Highland League Cup in 2016 and 2022.

MacDonald became player-manager in February and says this is the most important game of his tenure so far as he aims to deliver more silverware for the Sutherland club.

He said: “I’d say it is the biggest game of my time as manager. A manager at Brora is judged on winning things and I don’t hide from that.

“We’ve got a chance to get to a cup final to try to win something.

Ally MacDonald, left, knows he’s expected to win trophies at Brora

“In the league you can make up for a bad result in other games. But you don’t get that chance in the cup so for that reason it’s the most important game I’ve had up to now.

“I knew taking the job there would be pressure to win things.

“As a manager I know you have to deliver.

“No matter how long I’ve been at the club as a player I know if I’m not producing what the club want then they’ve got to look after their best interests.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself to win things as a player and I’ve been in that pressure environment with Brora for long enough and I don’t think it’s changed too much as the manager.”

Maroons look for more cup memories

Keith are the most successful side in the history of the Highland League Cup, lifting the trophy on 10 occasions.

But the Maroons haven’t reached a final in any competition since winning this tournament in 2013.

Ewen and his players are eager to change that and he added: “I’m well aware of the previous successes Keith have enjoyed in the competition.

“I know none of that has been in the recent past and there’s a hunger to try to bring some success back to Keith again.

“Getting through to the final would be a massive step towards doing that.

Craig Ewen is trying to end Keith’s 10-year wait to reach a final

“We’re well aware of the history and hopefully the boys can produce their best to try to get us through.

“We’re going to need to come up with a similar performance to Buckie in the last round if we’re going to get through.

“We’ll need to defend really well, the boys will need to stick together and we’ll need to ride our luck at times.

“There’s belief within the group that on our day we can compete with the better teams.

“Hopefully it’s a day where we’re at our best and give ourselves a chance to progress to the final.”

Watch free: Highland League Weekly preview – Will it be third time lucky for Brora Rangers v Keith cup semi?

More from Highland League

Brora Rangers player-manager Ally MacDonald, right, and Keith boss Craig Ewen want to reach the Highland League Cup final
Turriff United chairman Gairn Ritchie hopes next manager can take them to take next…
Brora Rangers player-manager Ally MacDonald, right, and Keith boss Craig Ewen want to reach the Highland League Cup final
New boss Dean Donaldson excited by fresh challenge at Inverurie Locos
Brora Rangers player-manager Ally MacDonald, right, and Keith boss Craig Ewen want to reach the Highland League Cup final
Inverurie Locos confirm appointment of Dean Donaldson as new manager
Brora Rangers player-manager Ally MacDonald, right, and Keith boss Craig Ewen want to reach the Highland League Cup final
Turriff United advertise for new manager; Jamie Watt's time as interim Inverurie manager is…
Brora Rangers player-manager Ally MacDonald, right, and Keith boss Craig Ewen want to reach the Highland League Cup final
Clachnacuddin manager hunt nearing conclusion with Highland League referee among main contenders
Ewen Macdonald celebrating a penalty
Goalie Ewen Macdonald keen to keep contributing after 50th Formartine United shut-out
Brora Rangers player-manager Ally MacDonald, right, and Keith boss Craig Ewen want to reach the Highland League Cup final
Watch free: Highland League Weekly preview - Will it be third time lucky for…
Brora Rangers player-manager Ally MacDonald, right, and Keith boss Craig Ewen want to reach the Highland League Cup final
Aberdeen coach Scott Anderson hopes Aberdeenshire Shield success can be valuable lesson for his…
Inverurie Locos' manager Jamie Watt
Jamie Watt hopes Inverurie Locos can keep building momentum after Aberdeenshire Shield win
Brora Rangers player-manager Ally MacDonald, right, and Keith boss Craig Ewen want to reach the Highland League Cup final
Banks o' Dee defeat Hermes 4-3 to book Aberdeenshire Shield quarter-final spot